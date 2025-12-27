Expand / Collapse search
Erika Kirk says her conversations with God are the same since Charlie's death, doesn't ask, 'Why me?'

Erika Kirk told Fox News' Shannon Bream that God's will is her sole guiding light

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Erika Kirk reflects on her conversations with God since Charlie's death

Erika Kirk reflects on her conversations with God since Charlie's death

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk sits down with 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss her relationship with God in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Erika Kirk, the widow of late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, sat down with Fox News' Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday," where she opened up about how her relationship with God has evolved since her husband’s tragic assassination in September.

Bream asked Erika Kirk what her conversations with God have been like in the months since her husband was killed.

"Quite frankly, they're kind of the same," she responded. "I've never questioned, ‘Why me?’ I always knew that my life was not just to be lived for me. We're here for such a greater purpose, and Charlie and I both knew that."

‘I MARRIED THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’: ERIKA KIRK WEEPS WHILE WATCHING VIDEO OF LATE HUSBAND

Charlie Kirk smiling next to his wife

Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika Kirk during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk added that the couple's shared faith in God and their drive to serve a greater purpose is "why Charlie built what he built."

"I talk to God, like I said, the same way: 'God, use me, God, heal my heart. You know my pain, you know the depths of my pain. Walk through this with me. Put the people in my path that will help heal me and guide me and direct me and keep me in lockstep with your will,'" she said.

Erika Kirk was named the CEO of TPUSA following her husband's death. As the new leader of the conservative organization, she said that "God's will" is her sole guiding light as she moves forward.

"I don't want anything outside of God's will. I do not," she said. "Anything outside of the jet streams of God's will, I will not even touch it with a 10-foot pole."

  • Erika Kirk speaks from the stage during the memorial service for her late husband, Charlie Kirk, at State Farm Stadium.
    Image 1 of 2

    Erika Kirk delivers remarks during the memorial service for her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 21. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University
    Image 2 of 2

    Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

TPUSA Faith, the faith arm of the organization, has grown at a staggering rate following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

In October, TPUSA Faith announced that it had doubled its church network and added more than 200,000 Christians to its ranks — one of the largest growth spikes in the organization's history.

Erika Kirk's full interview with Bream airs Sunday on "Fox News Sunday," which airs Sunday morning on local FOX stations and at 2 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

