‘I married the love of my life’: Erika Kirk weeps while watching video of late husband

Erika Kirk says she 'didn't sign up for anything' in marrying the Turning Point USA founder

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
Erika Kirk remembers Charlie as the 'love of my life' Video

Erika Kirk remembers Charlie as the 'love of my life'

'The Five' previews Erika Kirk's interview with 'Jesse Watters Primetime' where she shares the life and legacy of her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, spoke with Fox News host Jesse Watters on "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Turning Point USA headquarters, where she broke down while watching a video of her late husband. 

"Sorry guys, just give me a second," she said tearfully. "This is the longest video I’ve watched of him. Just give me a second."

Watters said Charlie Kirk was on a mission to save Western civilization, asking Erika Kirk whether she signed up for that.

ERIKA KIRK DOUBLES DOWN TO FIGHT FOR CHARLIE'S LEGACY: ‘I’M NOT AFRAID'

Charlie Kirk smiling next to his wife

Charlie Kirk and wife Erika Lane Frantzve during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old said that had nothing to do with her decision to marry him.

"I didn’t sign up for anything. I just married the love of my life," she told Fox News.

Erika Kirk was named Turning Point USA CEO just days after her husband’s assassination, taking over for Charlie, who founded the conservative activist organization in 2012.

She married Charlie in 2021, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022 and a son in 2024.

Charlie and Erika Kirk photo with kids seen in Capitol memorial

A photo of Charlie Kirk, his children and wife Erika after an all-member memorial service in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall Sept. 15, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Erika Kirk’s full interview with Watters airs Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. EST on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

It marks her first sit-down interview since her husband’s assassination on Sept. 10. 

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

