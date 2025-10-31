‘I married the love of my life’: Erika Kirk weeps while watching video of late husband

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, spoke with Fox News host Jesse Watters on "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Turning Point USA headquarters, where she broke down while watching a video of her late husband.

"Sorry guys, just give me a second," she said tearfully. "This is the longest video I’ve watched of him. Just give me a second."

Watters said Charlie Kirk was on a mission to save Western civilization, asking Erika Kirk whether she signed up for that.

ERIKA KIRK DOUBLES DOWN TO FIGHT FOR CHARLIE'S LEGACY: ‘I’M NOT AFRAID'

The 36-year-old said that had nothing to do with her decision to marry him.

"I didn’t sign up for anything. I just married the love of my life," she told Fox News.

Erika Kirk was named Turning Point USA CEO just days after her husband’s assassination, taking over for Charlie, who founded the conservative activist organization in 2012.

She married Charlie in 2021, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022 and a son in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erika Kirk’s full interview with Watters airs Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. EST on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

It marks her first sit-down interview since her husband’s assassination on Sept. 10.