CNN guest calls out Cuomo brothers' ‘Love-A-Thon’ interviews: 'Black eye for this network'

A guest appearance on CNN quickly backfired for the network and its left-wing media pundit as both continue facing a credibility crisis.

The Washington Post's media critic Erik Wemple turned the tables during a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s "Reliable Sources" to criticize the liberal network over Chris Cuomo's fawning media coverage of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"I would be remiss, Brian, if I didn’t mention CNN’s own huge media story here with Chris Cuomo," Wemple told host Brian Stelter.

CNN found themselves embroiled in the governor's parallel scandals after the liberal network repeatedly offered him a platform on his younger brother's CNN show, "Cuomo Prime Time," to appeal to viewers by conducting playful on-air conversations, while avoiding Cuomo's brewing coronavirus nursing home scandal.

LIBERAL WAPO KNOCKS CNN OVER CUOMO BROTHERS' INTERVIEW

The on-air brotherly lovefest came to a sudden halt when the CNN anchor announced he would refrain from covering the bombshell sexual assault allegations surrounding his brother -- a change of tune from the months of glowing coverage he offered the governor.

Wemple praised the consistent coverage of other news outlets before taking aim at CNN's own mishandling of the allegations, telling Stelter that the brothers' "wonderful love-a-thon interviews," and subsequent on-air silence represents a "major black eye for this network."

"They've suspended the conflict of interest rule for Chris Cuomo for those interviews, yet all of a sudden they’ve enforced it again now that Andrew Cuomo is in the midst of a historic scandal in the Albany statehouse," he said.

NEW YORK SENS. SCHUMER, GILLIBRAND CALL FOR CUOMO'S RESIGNATION

A female reporter claimed over the weekend that the older Cuomo had touched her inappropriately in an attempt to impose his power on the young journalist, making her the seventh accuser to come forward with claims of sexual harassment against the Democratic governor.