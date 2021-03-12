New York Sens. Schumer, Gillibrand call for Gov. Cuomo's resignation

New York Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer have joined a long list of lawmakers in calling for their state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, to resign amid mounting allegations of inappropriate conduct.

"Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership," a joint statement read.

"We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."

Schumer, the Senate majority leader, is the highest-ranking Democratic official to call for Cuomo's resignation. More than half of the 19 members of New York's House delegation have called for Cuomo's resignation, and a majority of the state assembly has as well.

NEW YORK LAWMAKER SUGGESTS 'THE END IS NEAR' FOR GOV. CUOMO

In a statement Friday evening, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., stopped short of calling for Cuomo's resignation.

Noting the state Assembly's and attorney general's investigation, he said: "Under these extraordinary circumstances, the Governor must seriously consider whether he can continue to effectively lead the state. No one is above the law."

The senators' statement came amid mounting pressure on leading Democrats to speak out about the accusations, which include sexual harassment. Fox News has reached out to Sen. Gillibrand’s office multiple times and got little to no response. As recently as Thursday, Fox News reached out to Schumer's and Gillibrand's office and didn't receive comment.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo held a press conference in which he continued to maintain his innocence and refused to resign. If he continues to stay in office, he will likely face heightened pressure both within and outside of his administration.

Besides the state Assembly pursuing an impeachment investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an independent investigation of the allegations.

At least seven women have leveled accusations that surfaced in recent weeks, including one who claimed the governor groped her at his executive mansion last year. Reporting on that incident appeared to prompt the state to file a police report. Albany Police Department said Thursday the alleged incident that was reported occurred at the governor's mansion and could have included criminal conduct.