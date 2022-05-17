Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Eric Swalwell blasted for calling Chinese immigrant who allegedly shot Taiwanese victims GOP's 'boy'

Critics ripped Swalwell for his past ties to a Chinese spy

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Tucker: Biden won't declassify new report on Swalwell's relationship with spy Video

Tucker: Biden won't declassify new report on Swalwell's relationship with spy

'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host and Breitbart Editor in Chief Alex Marlow discuss allegation's the administration is hiding the report

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., landed himself in hot water with an early Monday tweet alleging a link between House Republicans and the Chinese immigrant who allegedly opened fire on churchgoers in Laguna Woods, California.

The controversy began after Swalwell offered a sardonic response to a tweet from Moms Demand Action gun control activist Shannon Watts who described the shooter's takedown by noting that churchgoers "hog-tied his legs with an extension cord and removed his weapons…"

"Sorry @HouseGOP that the parishioners hog-tied your boy," Swalwell wrote.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., listens as Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., speaks during a news conference on the introduction of their Protection from Abusive Passengers Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on April 6, 2022 in Washington. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

FBI STEPPED IN AFTER SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY GOT CLOSE TO SWALWELL, OTHER POLITICIANS, REPORT FINDS

The jab at his Republican colleagues gained steam as commenters poured in to remind the California congressman of his own shady history.

"The suspect is a man from China who the FBI opened a hate crime investigation into because he allegedly targeted the parishioners based on their Taiwanese identity," wrote author and journalist Andy Ngô, referring to a 2020 controversy surrounding Swalwell's relationship with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, which sparked allegations of whether their ties granted Fang Fang unsolicited access to American politics.

"Given your past personal connections to a Chinese communist spy, it's more likely the suspect was ‘your boy,’" Ngô added.

Hector Gomez, left, and Jordi Poblete, worship leaders at the Mariners Church Irvine, leave flowers outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Vic DeGrammont, a Republican congressional candidate from Florida seconded the point, saying "More like your girl FangFang's boy…" and adding a quote which detailed what the Orange County Sheriff's Department discovered at the scene, including the shooter's ethnic background.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING AT CHURCH IN LAGUNA WOODS LEAVES ONE DEAD; CONGREGANTS HOG-TIED GUNMAN

"WTF is wrong with you, Eric? Does that Chinese spy have some leverage on you?" talk show host Ross Kaminsky asked, adding another jab to the mix.

Other critics used the opportunity to slam Swalwell for making the "disingenuous" comparison in general, labeling him a "horrible human being" and noting his incessant divisiveness.

Rep. Eric Swalwell scrutinized over ties to suspected Chinese spy Video

Writer Justin T. Haskins called Swalwell an "all around horrible human being who needs to reevaluate his life."

Texas congressional candidate Jason Nelson chimed in, calling Swalwell an "awful, awful human being," and actor Dean Cain shared Swalwell's remarks in two separate quote tweets, simply writing "What an a--hole," in one and ripping the California congressman for "literally trying to divide the country" in another.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.