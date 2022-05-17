Eric Swalwell blasted for calling Chinese immigrant who allegedly shot Taiwanese victims GOP's 'boy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., landed himself in hot water with an early Monday tweet alleging a link between House Republicans and the Chinese immigrant who allegedly opened fire on churchgoers in Laguna Woods, California.

The controversy began after Swalwell offered a sardonic response to a tweet from Moms Demand Action gun control activist Shannon Watts who described the shooter's takedown by noting that churchgoers "hog-tied his legs with an extension cord and removed his weapons…"

"Sorry @HouseGOP that the parishioners hog-tied your boy," Swalwell wrote.

FBI STEPPED IN AFTER SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY GOT CLOSE TO SWALWELL, OTHER POLITICIANS, REPORT FINDS

The jab at his Republican colleagues gained steam as commenters poured in to remind the California congressman of his own shady history.

"The suspect is a man from China who the FBI opened a hate crime investigation into because he allegedly targeted the parishioners based on their Taiwanese identity," wrote author and journalist Andy Ngô, referring to a 2020 controversy surrounding Swalwell's relationship with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, which sparked allegations of whether their ties granted Fang Fang unsolicited access to American politics.

"Given your past personal connections to a Chinese communist spy, it's more likely the suspect was ‘your boy,’" Ngô added.

Vic DeGrammont, a Republican congressional candidate from Florida seconded the point, saying "More like your girl FangFang's boy…" and adding a quote which detailed what the Orange County Sheriff's Department discovered at the scene, including the shooter's ethnic background.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING AT CHURCH IN LAGUNA WOODS LEAVES ONE DEAD; CONGREGANTS HOG-TIED GUNMAN

"WTF is wrong with you, Eric? Does that Chinese spy have some leverage on you?" talk show host Ross Kaminsky asked, adding another jab to the mix.

Other critics used the opportunity to slam Swalwell for making the "disingenuous" comparison in general, labeling him a "horrible human being" and noting his incessant divisiveness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Writer Justin T. Haskins called Swalwell an "all around horrible human being who needs to reevaluate his life."

Texas congressional candidate Jason Nelson chimed in, calling Swalwell an "awful, awful human being," and actor Dean Cain shared Swalwell's remarks in two separate quote tweets, simply writing "What an a--hole," in one and ripping the California congressman for "literally trying to divide the country" in another.