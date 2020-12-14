Marco Rubio intends to hold Senate Intel hearing on Fang Fang, Chinese espionage

Sen. Marco Rubio will hold a Senate Intelligence public hearing on Christine Fang, a Chinese national and suspected spy linked to several political figures, including Rep. Eric Swalwell, if Republicans are successful in the special Georgia runoff election, Fox News has learned.

A spokesman for the GOP senator said if Rubio, R-Fla., “is named Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence as expected, he plans to hold a public hearing on Fang Fang and Chinese espionage as soon as possible in the new year.”

An Axios report published last week revealed links between House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and suspected Chinese spy, Christine Fang, who is also known as Fang Fang. The report indicated Fang targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including those who had the potential to become national figures.

Swalwell has been keeping quiet about his past relationship with Fang, whose relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors reportedly turned sexual. When asked about the nature of Swalwell’s relationship with Fang, his office declined to comment.

Whether or not Rubio can investigate the matter as Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee hinges on the Senate runoff election in Georgia, which has two Democratic challengers seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “The Story” last week, Sen. Rubio said that Swalwell needs to come clean about the extent of his relationship with Fang.

“There are legitimate questions,” Rubio told host Martha MacCallum. “I’m not accusing anyone of anything, it is perhaps the way he says … but there are a lot of legitimate questions that I think are important to answer, not just as a member of Congress to his constituency, but in the House if he wants to continue serving in this important role.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.