Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California authorities identify Laguna Woods church shooting victim, motive

Cheng leaves behind a wife and two children

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
California police responding to shooting at Laguna Woods church, say one person is dead Video

California police responding to shooting at Laguna Woods church, say one person is dead

Police in California are responding to reports of a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon where they say multiple people have been shot.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities identified 52-year-old physician John Cheng as the victim of California church shooting that officials are describing as a "politically motived hate incident."

"Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, there is no doubt there would be numerous other deaths," the OC Sheriff's Department said of Cheng on Monday. 

California church shooting victim identified as John Cheng (Fox 11)

California church shooting victim identified as John Cheng (Fox 11) (FOX 11)

The 52-year-old physician charged at the shooter Sunday as the assailant opened fire on about 40 people gathered at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, which allowed for other churchgoers to hogtie the suspect before police arrived. 

Cheng, of Laguna Niguel, leaves behind a wife and two children, Fox 11 reported. 

Police have identified 68-year-old David Chou, of Las Vegas, as the suspected shooter behind the attack. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday that the shooting was a "politically motivated hate incident."

HERO PASTOR HELPED STOP LAGUNA WOODS CHURCH SHOOTER BY HITTING HIM WITH CHAIR

"This was a politically motivated hate incident, a grievance that this individual had between himself and the Taiwanese community," Barnes said.

"Evidence was collected linking him to this crime based on preliminary information in the investigation, it is believed the suspect involved was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan," he added. 

  • Church shooting California
    Image 1 of 4

    An Orange County Sheriff's Department officer guards the grounds at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)  (Associated Press)

  • Church shooting California
    Image 2 of 4

    Laguna Woods Mayor Carol Moore, front left at podium, and Orange County Board of Supervisor, Lisa Barlett, right, surrounded by law enforcement officers, hold a press conference outside the grounds og Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)  (Associated Press )

  • Church shooting California
    Image 3 of 4

    A Orange County Sheriff deputy removes yellow tape from a vehicle outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Associated Press)

  • Church shooting California
    Image 4 of 4

    An Orange County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit checks the grounds at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)  (Associated Press )

POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN LAGUNA WOODS CHURCH SHOOTING 

The FBI opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

Five people were injured in the shooting. They have only been identified as four Asian men, ages 66, 75, 82 and 92, and an 86-year-old Asian woman. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The congregation is composed of mostly elderly, retired Taiwanese immigrants, with an average age of 80. 