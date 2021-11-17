Rep. Boebert raises Swalwell Chinese spy scandal on House floor: 'Sleeping with the enemy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called out Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for his past relationship with a suspected Chinese spy while listing off the "inappropriate actions" of Democrats on the House floor Wednesday.

Boebert mentioned Swalwell while defending Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., as House Democrats move to censure him and strip him of committee assignments for posting an animated video depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"My colleague and three-month presidential candidate from California, who is on the Intelligence Committee, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy," Boebert said of Swalwell. "Let me say that again. A member of Congress who receives classified briefings was sleeping with the enemy.

"This is unacceptable!" she yelled as her time ran out.

Swalwell's ties to suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, were first reported by Axios last December and prompted House Republicans to draft a resolution to remove Swalwell from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, but the resolution was tabled by the Democrats. Axios had reported that Fang targeted up-and-coming politicians, including Swalwell, and that federal investigators alerted Swalwell of Fang’s behavior in 2015. Swalwell then cut off all ties with Fang and has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the report said.

Swalwell hit back at Boebert's comments on Twitter, writing, "Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting."

Local media reported Wednesday that federal, state and local authorities searched the homes of Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Boebert, and three others, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, as part of investigation into allegations that Peters was involved in voting machine security breaches.

During her speech, Boebert also slammed Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for "inappropriate" behavior she argued was more worthy of censure than Gosar's.

"The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband, and not her brother-husband, the other one, over $1 million in campaign funds," she said of Omar. "This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists.

"A Democrat chairwoman incited further violence in the streets outside of a courthouse," she said of Waters before mentioning Swalwell as the "cherry on top."