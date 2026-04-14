‘He should go’: Senate Dems turned on Swalwell ahead of resignation announcement

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News that now-former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., would abandon his California gubernatorial bid in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations on Sunday didn’t prevent Senate lawmakers on Monday from demanding that the embattled congressman go one step further and resign.

"I do," Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., said plainly when asked if Swalwell should step down from the House of Representatives.

"Yes," Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., answered.

But even as lawmakers began weighing in, Swalwell said he had decided to yield to the pressure. He announced plans to leave office, even while pushing back on claims of abuse, harassment and even rape.

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"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make," Swalwell said in a statement.

To Sen. Jeane Shaheen, D-N.H., the deciding pressure point likely came from his district.

"I think he must have heard from his constituents and he responded to that," Sen. Jeane Shaheen, D-N.H., said.

Bombshell reporting from CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle last Friday recounted allegations from several women, providing detailed accounts of how Swalwell had pursued intoxicated women, pressured employees into intimate situations and asked for explicit images from female contacts.

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The story prompted several lawmakers across both chambers to demand Swalwell’s resignation.

In the hours ahead of Swalwell’s resignation announcement, senators voiced alarm at the detailed accounts and their sources.

"They sound extraordinarily serious and I think — I don’t know Mr. Swalwell, but I do think when you have this many people who know him well, [making accusations] he should go," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

Ahead of his resignation, Swalwell had faced a potential expulsion resolution, a vote that, if successful, would have stripped him of his seat.

Despite his ultimate decision to step away, Swalwell condemned the effort.

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"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress," Swalwell said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom must announce a special election to fill Swalwell’s seat within 14 days, according to California state law. Once announced, the election must be held within 140 days.