Eric Holder tells journalist Paul Sperry to 'shut the hell up' about prosecutor in Andrew McCabe probe

Former Attorney General Eric Holder lashed out at journalist and author Paul Sperry on Twitter Wednesday, telling Sperry that he should "shut the hell up" about federal prosecutor Molly Gaston's donations to former President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, Sperry had tweeted that Gaston, an assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C., had signed off on a letter informing the attorney for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that the government would not pursue charges against McCabe.

Sperry tweeted that Gaston "is [a] Democrat who's given thousands to Dems including Obama & who once worked for Dem side of House Oversight & whose mother worked for WaPo [The Washington Post]."

DOJ WON'T PURSUE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST MCCABE

"Why don’t you shut the hell up," Holder tweeted in response. "Your bias is showing. I bet you’ve never been a prosecutor or have any idea how DOJ works. People like you-who want to use the justice system for political reasons-are both dangerous and ignorant. The case was-like you-an obvious loser."

The Justice Department inspector general's office referred McCabe for potential prosecution in 2018 after concluding that had repeatedly lied about having authorized a subordinate to share information with a newspaper reporter for a 2016 article about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Sperry, the former Washington bureau chief for Investor's Business Daily who contributes articles to RealClearPolitics, has often been critical of Holder, the Justice Department, and current Attorney General William Barr.

HOLDER PUSHES FOR SUPREME COURT TERM LIMITS, SAYS '18 YEARS IS ENOUGH'

Earlier this week, Sperry tweeted in response to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough: " ... ICYMI, Obama already corrupted the Department of Justice, which is why Barr is having to clean house, which includes investigating the dirty investigations launched by Obama's corrupted Department of Justice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sperry also took on Holder earlier this week after the former attorney general told government employees not to resign and "stay strong" under the "corrupt" Trump administration.

"[F]ormer AG Eric Holder rallies the cabal of DOJ holdovers to continue to resist, thwart, sabotage, leak on AG Barr and Trump," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.