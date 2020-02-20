Meghan McCain applauds Elizabeth Warren for ripping out 'Mayor Bloomberg’s jugular’

Meghan McCain praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her appearance on "The View" Thursday, telling her she “really enjoyed watching you rip out Mayor Bloomberg’s jugular” during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

Warren, D-Mass., attacked the former New York City mayor early and often at thre Las Vegas debate, with many critics declaring her the winner of the evening for shredding Mike Bloomberg over non-disclosure agreements and his treatment of women.

Warren joined “The View” on Thursday morning via satellite from Las Vegas to analyze her performance. She explained that she went after Bloomberg after taking exception to his campaign’s suggestion that everyone other than himself and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., should drop out of the race.

“We get the wrong nominee, we lose to Donald Trump,” Warren said. “[Bloomberg] is a billionaire that has a history of harassing women.”

McCain, the ABC show's token conservative co-host, congratulated Warren on her performance.

“I really enjoyed watching you. I really enjoyed watching you rip out Mayor Bloomberg’s jugular because…I, too, I take great offense to the idea that you’ve been running for president, all the other candidates have been running for president for a long time and you should just drop out because he has billions of dollars,” she said.

McCain then agreed with Warren, saying Bloomberg has a history or “misogynistic and racially charged” comments” over an extended period of time.

“I believe the media has given him a huge pass on this, and I think it’s very confusing for Democrats,” McCain said. “Why do you think the media seems to want to give Bloomberg a pass?

Warren said it appears that billionaires sometimes get special consideration.

“I think that’s what’s happened here. You know what I bet he’s doing right now? I’ll bet he’s reaching in his pocket and spending $100 million more on advertising to try and erase everyone’s memory of what happened last night,” Warren said. “We want to get the word out about this man on race and about what he does to women. The Democrats should not appoint someone who has a history of embracing racially outrageous practices.”

Later during the show, McCain got emotional when fellow panelists said they didn’t think Warren would win the nomination, possibly hinting at her own political ambitions in the process.

“I just think it’s a weird referendum on the media that she slayed it last night. It was like the red wedding in ‘Game of Thrones,’ she did incredible,” McCain said. “It’s weird that we can’t give a woman credit for doing a really great job last night… It’s what everyone is so angry about right now, myself included because, sorry, I’m a woman that may wanna run for office one day, and she did great last night and deserves credit for it.”