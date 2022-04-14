Elon Musk Twitter takeover would be 'fantastic' following 'outrageous' censorship, says Lara Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump said Elon Musk's potential Twitter takeover could be former President Donald Trump's path to return to the platform. Speaking to co-host Ainsley Earhardt Thursday on "Fox & Friends," Trump said allowing freedom of expression is "the right way to go," and asserted her belief that there are "millions of Americans" who would like to see Trump tweeting again.

LARA TRUMP: I think it's amazing. Anybody that wants to champion freedom of speech and give people their voices back -- it is the right way to go. There are so many conservatives like myself that have not even bothered to get on Twitter in so long. I couldn't tell you the last time I tweeted, because what's the point if you're going to be censored, if you actually can't express what you truly think?

…

We'll see what it means for my father-in-law, but the fact that you have terrorist organizations that have been allowed to stay on Twitter, but the former president of the United States still is not on there: absolutely outrageous. Although he's got other plans working right now, I don't know if he'll carry the way, but I bet there are millions of Americans who would like to see him back.

