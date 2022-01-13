Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Lara Trump says Americans are 'desperate' to get 'Donald Trump back in office' in 2024

Rampant inflation, COVID-19, and other crises continue to plague the Biden White House

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Lara Trump joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the possibility of a Trump, Clinton rematch in the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News contributor Lara Trump joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a Trump, Clinton rematch in 2024, claiming people are "desperate" to get former President Trump back in office. Trump told Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade Donald Trump would secure victory at the polls if the rematch came into fruition – even despite negative media coverage. 

NO ONE ENERGIZES THE RIGHT LIKE HILLARY CLINTON: JASON NICHOLS

LARA TRUMP: Well, she has obviously blamed everyone except for herself, and talk about coverage. Hillary Clinton, are you kidding me? No one has gotten worse coverage in the history of television than Donald Trump, and yet he won the 2016 election. He did incredible things as President of the United States, despite all of that negative coverage. So give us all a break. It turns out she was not a likable candidate, which again speaks volumes about where the Democrat Party is that they want to bring her back. It turns out that people didn't like her ideas as much as Donald Trump's, and now that we have had a Trump presidency, should it be Hillary versus Trump again? I don't think it is even a question. People are desperate to get Donald Trump back in office. They see how much better things were when he was in there. Believe me, Trump versus Clinton, we know which way it's going to go. It's going to go for Donald Trump.

