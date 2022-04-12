Elon Musk taking over Twitter would amount to 'declaration of war' on 'corrupt' regime: Journalist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Revolver News journalist Darren Beattie revealed just how high the stakes are surrounding Elon Musk's potential Twitter takeover Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

BEATTIE: … I think he needs to understand exactly what he's getting into. He's stepping into the war zone in a way that he might not even be able to imagine at this point. As you point out, the entire regime depends on holding a total monopoly over what Elon rightly calls the global public square. Anyone who threatens that steps into territory that is not a normal financial realm. Twitter is not a normal company. The question of who controls Twitter is far more consequential than, say, who controls Home Depot, even though Home Depot is vastly larger as a company. And so Elon needs to be prepared for what's coming. It would be one of the few things that is not fake and not performative. It would amount to effectively a declaration of war on our corrupt and illegitimate regime.

…

I think … it's very easy to underestimate the stakes here. The stakes of who controls the global public square are vastly more than the meager $30 billion that Twitter is allegedly worth. The stakes of who controls the global public square [are] more important even than an electric car company. And in fact, I would say winning the political battle in the West is … just as relevant to the future of human civilization [as] even space travel, because after all, we're bringing our memes to space.

