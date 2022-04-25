Elon Musk must give the power back to Twitter users: Vivek Ramaswamy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said on "Outnumbered" Monday ahead of Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter that the billionaire must give the power back to the users and take it from censors.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I think that the decision for Twitter’s board is obvious. It is the right decision for shareholders. Take the money and run. It has not reached its full potential. This could be good for everyone at the end of the day. But it’s also good for capitalism and good for democracy. This is a win for capitalism, a win for democracy. I hope the board gets there.

If the deal happens, I think it is going to quickly turn to a harder one which is what is Elon Musk going to do to turn this into a free-speech platform question really has said already that he wants to remove annoying content. Spam. The edit button does not resolve that. I predict the discussion on social media is going to go when he takes over.

Giving the power back to the user. If certain users don’t want to see censored offensive speech or spam, great, they can opt into the old legacy Twitter censorship model, but at the end of the day, give the power back to the user to decide what they do and don’t want to say. I think the discussion is going to quickly turn to the harder problem and that’s where I think it needs to go.

