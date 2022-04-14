Twitter staffers vent online over Elon Musk’s takeover attempt, tech insider says some likely ‘super excited'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter staffers woke up on Thursday to the news that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, offered more than $43 billion to purchase the social media juggernaut, which he would then take private.

Fox News Digital has learned that Twitter will hold an all-hands staff meeting on Thursday to address the situation, as some employees are concerned about Musk’s potential takeover.

Many observers assumed the news would send liberal Twitter employees running to safe spaces. However, ex-Google consultant Joe Toscano, who was prominently featured in the Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma," has worked with big tech staffers for years and said the news could actually polarize rank-and-file employees.

"I would bet there's a good chunk of them that are super excited about it, because there's probably a lot of them that have cool ideas for the platform but haven't been able to do anything because of the stagnant leadership that Twitter currently has. So, I think there's probably a lot of them that are excited, but I'm sure there's also a large chunk of them who are scared because Elon Musk, all due respect to his work, represents a radical leader and could dramatically change their operation," Toscano told Fox News Digital.

Toscano said Musk could cut staff that he views as "unworthy or nonfunctional," which is obviously a concern for employees.

"I’m sure there are people who are in fear," he said.

Some Twitter staffers have even expressed concern on the platform they work for.

"I can’t even with El*n buying Twitter. I may have to rethink my employment if that actually happens," one Twitter employee wrote.

Dani Trevino, another Twitter employee, responded to a reporter who asked what he should ask Musk following a planned TED Talk.

"Ask him if he knows that his weird behavior on Twitter actually impacts the lives of about 8k hard-working employees across the world," Trevino wrote.

Trevino followed up, "Sending positive vibes to all the west coast tweeps who are going to wake up to this news."

A third Twitter employee wrote, "The West coast be having to wake up to fresh hell and chaos. Lol."

Musk’s offer came during "focus week" for employees, prompting another Twitter staffer to joke "focus has left the chat."

Dozens of other staffers either declined comment or didn’t respond when reached by Fox News Digital.

Twitter employees, who reportedly had a "day of rest" on Monday, were "super stressed" to learn that Musk decided not to accept a seat on the company’s board of directors because he would be free to criticize the platform, according to Bloomberg.

Employees were "working together to help each other get through the week," Bloomberg noted. And that was before Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, made an offer to purchase the company and take it private.

Musk previously floated the idea of turning Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter, as staffers have been told they can work remotely going forward.

Twitter declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Fox Business’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.