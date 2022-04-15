Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elon Musk
Published

Caitlyn Jenner pans liberals' Musk outrage: If Elon wanted to buy my company, 'I'd be so excited'

Musk's track record should prove his worth as an executive, she said

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Elon Musk's Twitter activity riles online liberals Video

Elon Musk's Twitter activity riles online liberals

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner sounds off on 'Hannity'.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner told Fox News on Friday that if SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wanted to buy her company, she'd be much more excited than the liberals currently melting down over the billionaire's purchase of Twitter shares.

On "Hannity," the Fox News contributor said Musk's track record with Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX tells the story best.

Jenner noted Musk essentially "built a better product" than the federal government's NASA when he grew SpaceX.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Host Tammy Bruce further noted the South African-born mogul's latest moves are causing "meltdowns" all across Silicon Valley, to which Jenner agreed.

"Honestly, I think they're scared to death of Elon Musk. If Elon Musk was able to take this over, and make free speech, he would expose everything that's been going on at Twitter for years," she said.

SEXTON RIPS LEFT'S MUSK MELTDOWN: ‘THEIR DIGITAL WATERLOO’

Caitlyn Jenner (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Caitlyn Jenner (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Jenner pointed to Twitter all but blocking dissemination of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell, and shadow-censoring conservatives like herself.

"I was shadow-banned just because a couple of weeks ago because I joined this great news network called Fox News – I wasn't the bad guy," she said.

"So I am all in favor of what he's doing. I think he will expose a lot if he ever gets this done. And I think he can make Twitter -- as far as free speech -- one of the greatest companies throughout the world, and have a major impact on all of social media."

JENNER: IT WAS EASIER TO COME OUT AS TRANSGENDER THAN REPUBLICAN

Twitter app icon (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter app icon (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) ( )

When asked how Musk compares to previous U.S. business tycoons like Henry Ford or the transformational leadership at Chrysler, which notably included men like Lee Iacocca, Jenner said he is in that league.

"He's pretty much an immigrant coming to this country. And look what he's done. He's taken advantage of what this country is all about," she said.

"We are the greatest nation in the world. We are the only place that an Elon Musk can do what he's done," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 