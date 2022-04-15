Caitlyn Jenner pans liberals' Musk outrage: If Elon wanted to buy my company, 'I'd be so excited'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner told Fox News on Friday that if SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wanted to buy her company, she'd be much more excited than the liberals currently melting down over the billionaire's purchase of Twitter shares.

On "Hannity," the Fox News contributor said Musk's track record with Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX tells the story best.

Jenner noted Musk essentially "built a better product" than the federal government's NASA when he grew SpaceX.

Host Tammy Bruce further noted the South African-born mogul's latest moves are causing "meltdowns" all across Silicon Valley, to which Jenner agreed.

"Honestly, I think they're scared to death of Elon Musk. If Elon Musk was able to take this over, and make free speech, he would expose everything that's been going on at Twitter for years," she said.

Jenner pointed to Twitter all but blocking dissemination of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell, and shadow-censoring conservatives like herself.

"I was shadow-banned just because a couple of weeks ago because I joined this great news network called Fox News – I wasn't the bad guy," she said.

"So I am all in favor of what he's doing. I think he will expose a lot if he ever gets this done. And I think he can make Twitter -- as far as free speech -- one of the greatest companies throughout the world, and have a major impact on all of social media."

When asked how Musk compares to previous U.S. business tycoons like Henry Ford or the transformational leadership at Chrysler, which notably included men like Lee Iacocca, Jenner said he is in that league.

"He's pretty much an immigrant coming to this country. And look what he's done. He's taken advantage of what this country is all about," she said.

"We are the greatest nation in the world. We are the only place that an Elon Musk can do what he's done," she added.