Buck Sexton torches woke left's panic over Elon Musk's Twitter investment: 'Their digital Waterloo'

Former CIA analyst Buck Sexton tore into the woke political left after they erupted in collective outrage at the prospect of Tesla CEO Elon Musk making a bid to buy Twitter, which the radio host said would be the end of their proverbial monopoly on online speech.

Sexton said Thursday that for some time now, defenders of Twitter's censorship has been buttressed by claims of the tech giant being a "private company" and therefore able to do what it wants.

Some on the left used that talking point against critics from the political right who are critical of the company targeting and silencing conservative accounts.

"It’s a private company, it can do what it wants" they all said – Strap in, libs. Gonna get bumpy for you on here," Sexton said

He added that the woke left sees a potential Musk takeover as their version of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo, where the once-exiled Napoleon Bonaparte and his forces were defeated, ending French hopes for European domination.

In that regard, New York Post writer Karol Markowicz tweeted that all the current "excitement is going to end with Elon Musk not buying Twitter, isn't it?"

"The entire Left will circle the wagons to stop it. This is their digital Waterloo," Sexton responded.

Sexton said he agreed with a swath of Twitter users who want a Musk-controlled platform to reinstate former President Trump's account.

He went on to further lampoon woke leftists' outrage, remarking that "free speech is terrifying" to them, and that if the activists win, they will literally "block a buy-offer from the richest man in the world who would make their shareholders tons of money -- because Twitter is run by crybaby libs who are terrified at the ideas of transparency and free speech."

"'Build your own internet,' the smug censoring libs said – Elon is like, ‘Nah I’ll just buy it, thanks,'" he wrote. "Excited to read all the takes today from Washington Post and New York Times writers about how 'Elon musk as a billionaire owner would be a threat to free speech' Lol."

The New York Times has been owned for decades by the wealthy Sulzberger family, while Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos purchased the Washington Post in 2013.

In other remarks, Sexton noted that much of Twitter's value is defined by its proprietary algorithm – the formula with which it regulates users tweets and content.

Critics say companies like Facebook and Twitter adjust their algorithms to freeze out or censor commentary that is either right-wing or countervailing to the establishment view, on topics such as vaccines, foreign policy and domestic politics.

"What's really at stake here is 'The Algo'," he said. "For years, Twitter has been a rigged game for the Left Suppressing some ideas and accounts, elevating others- All while they lied 'it's the free market of ideas! It's the algorithm'."

On "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show", Sexton also pointed to the leftist establishment's proverbial response to the news:

He cited a Fox Business report that the Biden Justice Department and SEC have launched a joint investigation into "regulatory issues" at Tesla – the electric car company owned by Musk.

He told co-host Clay Travis that it was inevitable that President Biden and his allies would see Musk's behavior toward Twitter as a threat to their monopoly on public speech – and "bring the artillery" to go to proverbial war with the businessman.

"They're going to cheat in every way they can get," Sexton said.

Travis later added that Musk has an "open invite" to their noontime program.