Elon Musk offers to pay legal bills for users 'unfairly treated' by employers for likes or posts on X

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made waves on social media over the weekend for offering to pay users’ legal bills if their employer treated them "unfairly" for posting or liking something on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know," Musk wrote.



Libs of TikTok, a popular conservative account on X, brought the billionaire’s attention to the case of Kara Lynne, a video game manager who was reportedly fired by her employer for tweeting her support for an upcoming Harry Potter game and for following specific accounts.

"@Kara_Creates was fired for following Libs of TikTok," Chaya Raichik, the creator of Libs of TikTok, wrote.

"Kara, is that accurate?" Musk asked.

"Yes," Lynne responded. "It was lead by someone who dug through my tweets and found a single one from 2016 regarding hesitation of people taking advantage of the bathroom discussion. Started a witch hunt, and I was fired the same day. Happy to chat more about it if you are interested, @elonmusk."

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier praised Musk for bringing attention to cancel culture.

"It has to stop. And you have to have these corporations push back against it," she said on "The Big Weekend Show."

Co-host Katie Pavlich echoed similar sentiments, arguing people shouldn’t be punished for what they like on X.

"I don't think anybody should be punished by what they're liking on Twitter, especially since ‘like’ is just like a non-contextualized emotion. Like it could be a bookmark, it could be you actually like it, or it's an interesting fact you didn't know," she said. "But [Musk is] a guy who is a pretty ruthless boss. Like, who got rid of a lot of people because he didn't feel like they were useful to the company. And so it's interesting to me that he's opening the door to paying for lawsuits against other people's companies because of decisions that were made by their management or their bosses."