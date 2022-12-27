Libs of TikTok founder says she's done hiding behind account: 'I want to help people fight this agenda'

The woman behind the viral Twitter account Libs of TikTok opened up about why she decided to reveal her identity to the public after years of protecting her anonymity in Tuesday's episode of "Tucker Carlson Today."

Chaya Raichik, who launched the Twitter account two years ago to spread awareness about the far-left ideologues overtaking America's classrooms, revealed her face to the public for the first time in the latest episode of the Fox Nation show during a sitdown with Tucker Carlson.

MSNBC GUEST ACCUSED MUSK AND LIBS OF TIKTOK OF PROMOTING ‘STOCHASTIC TERRORISM’ ON TWITTER

"When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, ‘I am going to remain anonymous' … and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed," Raichik said, referencing the release of her name and other personal information by Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz earlier this year.

Until then, Raichik had kept her identity hidden due to backlash over her controversial account, which reposts a collection of TikTok videos of adults allegedly sexually exploiting children under the guise of progressive rhetoric or including sexually explicit or gender ideology content inside classrooms.

But with her account reaching over 1.7 million on Twitter, Raichik said she feels ready to take the "next step" to further her activism and become a source of guidance for parents seeking to expose and push back against the far-left agenda in the classroom.

TUCKER: LIBS OF TIKTOK OUST CAMPAIGN WAS DESIGNED TO SHUT DOWN A HIGHLY EFFECTIVE TWITTER FEED

"I was doxxed, my name was shared, my location was shared, my photo was never shared though," she said. "I have never done any in-person events. And I am choosing to do that now because I feel like over the past few months, I have done so much. I've helped educate people, I know that I've helped create legislation to tackle some of these issues. And I think I have done all I can And I am ready for the next step."

Raichik saidshe hopes to become increasingly involved in fighting the culture war against the types of leftists she regularly exposes with her account.

"I get people asking me all the time, mom groups, can you come help us? I get invitations to help people understand how to expose the left and how to fight it. Being anonymous…I was restrained from doing all of those things, and I am ready to do that. I think I will be a lot more effective when I am not so anonymous anymore," she told Carlson.

"I am excited. I already have a couple of speaking engagements planned," Raichik added. "Hopefully there will be more, but I want to do all I can and help people to fight this agenda."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

To watch Tucker's full interview with Raichik and hear more about the story behind Libs of TikTok, subscribe to Fox Nation and stream the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today."



Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.