Twitter users up in arms after Musk's 'X' name change: 'RIP Twitter'

Some Twitter users are complaining after billionaire Elon Musk changed Twitter's name, and thousands of visitors to Twitter.com were greeted by a new black-and-white "X" logo early Monday morning.

In a highly publicized attempt at rebranding, Twitter has changed its name to "X," with Musk himself changing his profile picture on the platform to the new logo, and telling users that eventually "all" the iconic blue birds long associated with Twitter will disappear from the site.

Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, defended the decision in a series of posts Sunday.

"It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."

Yaccarino claimed that "X" will be an "everything" platform that will cover all forms of communication and even "banking."

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine."

But not all users were pleased with the logo change.

Conservative show host Joey Mannarino wrote that the rebranding of Twitter to "X" "could be a good thing" for the company, especially in trying to win over conservatives.

"Honestly, the word TWITTER has such negative connotations for conservatives, that a rebranding could be a good thing."

But Mannarino, who called Musk "a genius," said that he wasn't entirely sure about the new name. "You’re a genius - but I don’t see it in this rebranding," the show host told Musk. "Because what do we call our tweets now?"

Tech entrepreneur Brian Krassenstein, one of the first beneficiaries of X's new payment service for content creators, hailed the end of "Twitter" early Monday morning.

"RIP Twitter."

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh suggested that he would ignore the name change in a post aimed at Musk.

"It’s a free country. He’s free to change the name to X. And I’m free to keep calling it Twitter."

X is facing increased criticism from left-wing lawmakers in recent weeks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., tweeted on Tuesday that she has never "experienced more harassment" on Twitter then she does now on the platform and criticized Twitter Safety.

Twitter also said in a recent federal court filing that it intends to subpoena Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in connection to the company’s fight to have its government consent decree quashed.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.