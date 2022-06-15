Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Karl Rove: Texas district flipping red shows Democrat Party is too far-left, woke and anti-patriotism

Republican Mayra Flores is projected to win a special election in Texas' 34th Congressional District

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rove: Texas district flipping red shows Dems are too far left, too woke Video

Rove: Texas district flipping red shows Dems are too far left, too woke

Fox News contributor Karl Rove on GOP primary turnout.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove told "America Reports" on Wednesday that a historically Democrat area in Texas flipping red shows the Democratic Party has become too far-left for voters.

REPUBLICAN MAYRA FLORES FLIPS TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT RED IN SPECIAL ELECTION

KARL ROVE: I’ve been going to this district most of my adult life. I have a hunting lease in the middle of Kennedy County, Texas, which is in this district, and I’ve got a lot of friends down there, and let me tell you there’s something going on there. The last time this district elected a Republican congressman was Edward Degner of San Antonio who represented this district from 1870 to 1871. 


That’s how long ago this district was in Republican hands, but it’s coming back now and we're likely to end up with a second Republican Latina from the valley who wins in the district to the west, the 15th, and we may end up with a third in the further west. Something is going on in South Texas and the Democrats are late to the game. Their party is too far-left, too woke, and too anti-energy and anti-patriotism, and anti-entrepreneurism for a lot of people in this part of Texas.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Rove: Hispanic voters a 'real problem for the Democrats' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.