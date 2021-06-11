El Salvador president tells Tucker Carlson funding the police is ‘obvious’ solution to stopping MS-13

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson spoke with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recently about law and order and how funding the police helped to reduce crime caused by MS-13 in the country.

In a new episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Originals," host Tucker Carlson visited El Salvador where he interviewed Bukele, who shed light on the stranglehold MS-13 has on the country and how he is combatting them.

"If the crime is going up, give more funds to the police, apply tougher dynamics, get the criminals, and put them in jail," said Bukele.

"I think it’s a great answer—because it is such an obvious answer," responded Carlson.

"It’s obvious," Bukele replied.

After years of leading the world in homicides, in 2020, El Salvador had its lowest crime rate in more than 20 years.

According to Bukele, the government’s recent tactics of increasing police and military presence have caused the murder rate to decrease by 75% since he took office.

He also asserted that El Salvador now has a lower homicide rate than Chicago.

Despite the numbers, MS-13 still exerts control and promotes terror across the country.

"Gangs are only 1% of our population here—but they control a lot of territories," Bukele told Carlson.

According to Bukele, MS-13’s main form of revenue is extortion, which has allowed the gang to create a massive power vacuum within the country.

The gang is so powerful in fact that the Salvadorian government even negotiates with them.

As a means of extortion, the gang taxes residents, kills bus drivers when they don’t pay fees, and even enforces their own laws — including mask mandates — according to the special.

"They impose curfews or they ask for—they call it ‘rent’ which is basically an extortion. So you have to pay me $50 a month for example. So they do have some territorial control," said President Bukele.

In the full episode entitled "Hunting MS-13," Fox Nation subscribers can witness Carlson speak with a Long Island police officer who had a hit placed on him by the gang, the show’s producer’s travel with the country's paramilitary forces to raid crime rings, and much more.