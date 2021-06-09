'Tucker Carlson Originals' enters dangerous territory investigating MS-13

In the latest installment of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Originals," host Tucker Carlson travels to El Salvador where he investigates the insidious operations of the violent international gang, MS-13.

While in the nation’s capital, San Salvador, Carlson took part in a ride-along with the city’s police, toured a Salvadorian prison housing members of the MS-13 gang, and snagged an exclusive interview with the country’s new president - who’s cracking down on the "death cult."

In the exclusive, prison inmates are shown being packed 12 men to a cell and are moved to the courtyard as guards forensically examine belongings and living quarters for contraband - such as drugs, weapons, and communication devices.

There are reportedly over 400 MS-13 gang members currently residing within the prison walls — yet, according to guards that run the prison, there have been no murders.

"We can’t verify that," Carlson quipped.

One gang member, who is serving a 25-year sentence, agreed to sit down with Carlson for an interview.

"How long were you in the United States?" Carlson asked.

"Maybe like 10 years," the gang member responded.

When asked how he entered the U.S., the man casually explained that he ‘just took the train.’

Outside of the prison walls, military and police with automatic weapons and bulletproof vests patrol the city in droves - guarding restaurants, hotels, and even occupying public plazas.

Carlson traveled in an armored SUV with a convoy of Salvadorian politicians in order to move safely through the city and evade MS-13.

"The Tucker Carlson Originals" host noted that MS-13 controls "entire neighborhoods" within the country, extorting citizens in order to remain in business.

As a means of extortion, the gang taxes residents, imposes curfews, kills bus drivers when they don’t pay fees, and even enforces their own laws — including mask mandates — according to the special.

"Anyone who resists the gang is killed," Carlson added.

Carlson asked Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's president, about the MS-13 massive power vacuum within the country—a gang with so much influence that the Salvadorian government even negotiates with them.

"Gangs are only 1% of our population here—but they control a lot of territories," Bukele told Carlson.

In the full episode entitled "Hunting MS-13," Fox Nation subscribers can witness as Carlson speaks with a Long Island police officer who had a hit placed on him by the gang, the show’s producers travel with the country's paramilitary forces to raid crime rings, and much more.