Dropkick Murphys singer calls Trump ‘rat and a coward’ in interview after blasting fan for wearing MAGA hat

Dropkick Murphys lead singer Ken Casey condemned a fan at a recent concert for wearing a MAGA hat.

Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the lead singer of the Celtic punk band known for the Irish-American anthem "Shipping Up to Boston," blasted a fan during one of Dropkick Murphys' three consecutive shows at the MGM Music Hall in Boston’s Fenway Park.

After broadly condemning MAGA hats in general for their trademark "Chinese f---ing red" that he joked is leeching color dye into Trump supporters' brains, as well as the "Elon Musk black-on-black, true nazi edition" caps, he mocked a fan in the audience for getting ready for summer in a "bright white one."

"Bro, listen, I admire your dedication, but I will ask everyone, if you’re in a room full of people and you want to know who’s in a cult, how do you know who’s in a cult?" Casey asked the audience as he spoke about the fan carrying the hat. "They’ve been holding up a f---ing hat the whole night to represent a president. This is America! There’s no kings here!"

"Do you mind, sir?" he asked the same fan. "We’re gonna play a song about our grandparents and people who like, fought Nazis in the war and s---, so if you could just shut the f--- up for five minutes," he said.

Casey spoke on the MeidasTouch podcast about the incident on Monday, claiming, "My goal is not to come on stage and berate our fans" but that the man in the video had been holding up the hat all night and Casey felt that he had to "call out hypocrisy when I see it, especially if it's being put in my face at a show."

He later expressed his surprise that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have such power, arguing that if somebody was to "trick" Americans, he would have imagined somebody "cooler" like Brad Pitt.

"Elon Musk, he literally seems like a villain from a movie mixed with a guy that's like mid-nervous breakdown, and Donald Trump's just a clown - I just can't believe how they've been the two that have [been] swaying people's views," Casey said.

He added, "I'm 100% convinced that Donald Trump is a Russian asset, you know, and because of his behavior and the things he's done."

"And one other thing Dropkick Murphys has always been about is, like, a lot of songs about standing with your friends and family and the things you believe in, whether it's politics or just how you were raised," Casey continued.

"And Donald Trump is the exact opposite of everything we sing about. You know, he's turned on his friends, he's turned on America's friends and our allies, and he's a rat and a coward, you know, when you think of it that way. America shouldn't be turning on our allies, you know? So that's how we feel," he said.