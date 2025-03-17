Singer Courtney Love announces she's getting UK citizenship, trashes 'emperor' Trump

Singer Courtney Love announced she was getting her British citizenship and planned to continue to live in the United Kingdom permanently, in comments criticizing President Donald Trump.

Love is the former frontwoman for the band Hole and was married to Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain from 1992 until his suicide in 1994.

At a Royal Geographical Society event in London this month, the 60-year-old singer and songwriter shared her excitement at living in the UK and becoming a British citizen.

Love has reportedly lived in London since 2019 but is now planning to relocate on a more permanent basis.

"It's so great to live here. I’m finally getting my British citizenship in six months. I get to be a citizen - I'm applying, man! Can't get rid of me!" she said, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

According to the report, the singer went on to criticize Trump and his allies, calling America "frightening now."

"In terms of Trump, and particularly this group... it's like emperor-core - like, [they're] wearing million-dollar watches," she said.

"Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago. It's frightening now. It's like cyanide now," she continued.

"Core" is internet slang, attached to words as a suffix, to describe an aesthetic or trend associated with the word.

Love is not the only celebrity to announce she was fleeing America in Trump's second term.

Actresses Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres also reportedly moved overseas after the 2024 election to escape the new administration.

Love did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.