Dr. Makary claims Biden is experiencing ‘age-related dementia’: ‘Cognitive decline right in front of our eyes'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary said on Friday that President Biden is exhibiting signs of "age-related dementia" that will likely continue over the next four years.

His opinion on Biden's mental acuity comes after Biden lashed out at reporters and defended his competency following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on the president's handling of classified documents.

Makary told "Fox & Friends First" that while everyone mixes their words up and makes mistakes occasionally, Biden has exhibited "a significant progression" in slowed speech and an increase in the frequency of memory lapses.

"So, it's not subtle," he said. "At this point, it's not really a medical diagnosis as much as it is obvious to even a lawyer who essentially made the diagnosis in this report of age-related dementia. So, that's the concern. You've got cognitive decline right in front of our eyes. It's very obvious how he's performing today versus, say, five years ago, and it's sad, really."

The Fox News medical contributor was referencing part of the Hur's report that charges should not brought against Biden because a jury would likely find him to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

"In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse," the report states. "He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')."

Makary said that over the next four years, it is unlikely that Biden's mental state will stabilize, noting the president is experiencing clear "age-related dementia."

"If this were the CEO of a company, people would not buy the stock. A board would likely intervene and people are concerned about the long-term trajectory of another four years," he said.

The latest national poll from NBC News found that three-quarters of voters, which includes half of registered Democrats, were concerned about Biden's mental and physical health.

Seventy-six percent of voters said they had major or moderate concerns that Biden may not have the necessary mental and physical abilities necessary to succeed in a second term.

In comparison, less than half of voters expressed concern about the physical and mental health of former President Donald Trump.

Makary would later note that "it is very obvious" the American public is witnessing "cognitive decline" in Biden.

He also expressed concern about Biden's ability to recall information, noting that the special counsel report suggests Biden has issues beyond the "brief flashes of time" seen by the public.

"It's certainly humiliating," Makary said. "To have somebody with a distinguished career in any industry, let alone government service, to be out on public sort of display in this state—it's not going to get better and for that reason alone, I might suggest that somebody, you know pass it on to somebody else because this is not a good way to go down after a long career."