Douglas Murray call violent protests in France a lesson for America on 'open-borders immigration'

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray joined "Fox & Friends" to react to the violent protests in France, calling it an example as to why America should avoid open-border and illegal immigration.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: We've seen that repeatedly in America. It's so much easier to just let your successors deal with all the illegals who come in. It's so much easier. You know, human rights groups and others will criticize you if you have strong border policies. And so it's so easy to just resist it. But as we're seeing in France, there is a cost. There is a cost down the road to having hundreds of thousands, in the case of France, millions of people who feel no allegiance to the state that they're in. And frankly, in the end, don't mind and in fact, enjoy it when they start to burn the place down. It's a similar debate. France, interestingly enough, they've been through so much hell in recent years. I'm thinking of things like the Bataclan attacks, the mass terrorist attacks in Paris, the killing of, you know, assassination of a priest at the altar, and the assassination of all the most prominent secularists in the country. They've been through so much that even the left in France realizes there's a problem. And that's a lesson for America as well. You can talk the talk on this, on a sweet, open-borders immigration thing. But one day, even the left has to face up to the consequences.

French officials are scrambling to restore order as the country endured a sixth night of unrest sparked by the death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop.

Nahel’s grandmother, identified only as Nadia, pleaded on Sunday for riots to cease, and told French news broadcaster BFM TV, "Don’t break windows, buses…schools. We want to calm things down."

While Nahel’s grandmother said she was angry at the officer who killed the teenager, she was not upset with police overall , expressing faith that the justice system would come through, even as the country endures its biggest social upheaval in years.

