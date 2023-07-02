Expand / Collapse search
France
Published

Chinese tourists visiting France hurt in riots, officials say

Riots have swept across France in response to the police killing of a 17-year-old of North African heritage

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Sporadic violence in France continued for a fifth night in a row Video

Sporadic violence in France continued for a fifth night in a row

Violence continued for a fifth straight night in France. A heavy police presence was seen on the Champs Elysees. Sporadic rioting occurred in parts of Paris, Marseille and Nice. (Reuters)

Chinese tourists visiting the southern French city of Marseille were injured Thursday during riots that have swept the country. 

A bus carrying Chinese tourists had its windows smashed, leading to minor injuries and prompting a complaint from China's Consulate General in Marseille.

The Consulate General's formal complaint called for France to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and their property. 

The bus attack came during prolonged violence that has hit French cities in recent days since the police shooting of a teenager of North African descent. The Chinese tourists have since left France, the Consular Office's statement said.

French rioters clashing with police

Protestors use materials to form barriers as they clash with French police after a memorial march for French teenager Nahel, shot by police during a traffic control stop several days ago, on June 29, 2023, in Nanterre, France. (Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)

The Consular Office warned Chinese tourists in France to be "more vigilant and cautious" in light of the riots which have swept across the country in response to the police killing of a 17-year-old of North African heritage identified as Nahel M. 

More than 1,300 arrests were made across France Friday and some 2,500 fires were reported, according to the interior ministry, who noted that there were fewer fires and attacks on police stations than the night before. 

French rioters with a major fire in background

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 28. ( REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

Rioting across France appeared to be less intense on Saturday, as tens of thousands of police had been deployed in cities across the country after the funeral of the teenager, although there was some tension in central Paris and sporadic clashes in Nice, Strasbourg and Marseille.

Fox News’ Ladon Mion and Reuters contributed to this report. 

