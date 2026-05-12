Doug Burgum says Trump enters China summit in 'strongest position' of any US leader ever

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Interior Secretary Doug Burgum argued President Donald Trump is entering this week’s high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the "strongest position" of any American leader.

Burgum joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to preview Trump’s trip to Beijing, explaining how China’s reliance on foreign resources puts them in a weakened state during negotiations.

"President Trump’s in the strongest position of any U.S. leader ever going into a discussion with China," Burgum said. "The U.S. economy is strong. China's economy is faltering. It's just a great spot."

He said China is vulnerable due to its energy dependency. Burgum pointed to Trump’s "geopolitical game" of restricting China’s access to cheap Venezuelan and Iranian oil as a key factor in bolstering U.S. leverage.

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"China is the most energy-dependent country in the world, just the opposite of the U.S., which is the most energy-dominant country in the world," Burgum said.

"Their strategic stockpile is dwindling and their economy is faltering. They're super dependent on imported energy," he added.

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Burgum also said China imports large amounts of food to feed its population, while the United States has a surplus. "China also imports calories every day. They don't raise enough food to feed everybody in that country," he said.

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"We've got energy security and food security in America. China has neither of those things. He's in a great position in these negotiations," Burgum added.

During the trip, the Trump administration is expected to pressure China over its support for Iran and Russia. U.S. officials are also expected to address China’s restrictions on materials needed for advanced semiconductors.

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Other major business tycoons are expected to accompany Trump to China, including SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook. In a post on Truth Social, the president said he is "very much looking forward" to his trip, calling China an "amazing country" with a leader that is "respected by all."

Trump visited China during his first term in November 2017. The two world leaders were originally set to meet at the end of March, but the outbreak of fighting in Iran pushed it back.