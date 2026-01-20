Don Lemon taken into custody for his involvement in livestreaming protest at Minnesota church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN host Don Lemon was taken into custody by authorities over his involvement in the protest at a Minnesota church.

On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X, "At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

Lemon was apprehended in Los Angeles while covering the Grammy Awards, according to his attorney, Abbe Lowell.

"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done," Lowell said in a statement. "The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

He continued, "Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Earlier this month, Lemon livestreamed left-wing agitators who stormed St. Paul's Cities Church under the suspicion that its pastor had collaborated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Lemon told viewers that "the freedom to protest" is what the First Amendment is all about.

A federal magistrate judge previously rejected the Justice Department’s initial attempt to bring charges against Lemon.

Far-left agitator Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was one of the organizers of the church protest, was among the people arrested in connection with the incident. She appeared in Lemon's footage.

"Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP," Bondi wrote on X.

Lemon, however remained defiant, daring the DOJ to make him "into the new Jimmy Kimmel."

"I stand proud, and I stand tall," Lemon said on his YouTube show last week. "This is not a victory lap for me, because it's not over. They're going to try again, and they're going to try again. And guess what? Here I am. Keep trying."

"That's not going to stop me from being a journalist. You're not going to diminish my voice. Go ahead. Make me into the new Jimmy Kimmel if you want," Lemon told the DOJ. "Just do it! Because I'm not going anywhere."

Lemon has insisted he has "no affiliation to that organization" and "didn't even know they were going to this church until we followed them there," although video he posted on YouTube suggested he was at least somewhat aware of the agitators’ plan.

"We don’t know what’s happening. We kind of do, but we don’t know how it’s going to play out … we’ll get to see what happens after this, sort of surprise," Lemon told viewers from a car while driving to the church.

"We just found out about this this morning," Lemon continued. "I’m just trying to figure out if it's best for me to go inside so I can tell what happened."

Once Lemon arrived at the church, he told his crew he planned to "go inside and give the rundown on what’s going on," but instructed his driver and cameraman not to go on the church’s property.

"I’m just gonna walk in, see what’s happening," Lemon said as he entered the church.

Lemon appeared to enter before the agitators, as the pastor could be heard on Lemon’s audio feed before the service was interrupted by shouting. Lemon then told viewers that protesters have entered the church as complete chaos was heard. Lemon’s cameraman then entered the building to livestream the ordeal.

"I’m a journalist," Lemon told a churchgoer amid the chaos.

Lemon went on to document the hostile invasion of the church, which he called a "clandestine mission."

"You have to be willing to go into places and disrupt and make people uncomfortable. That’s what this country is about," Lemon said.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, previously suggested Lemon could face significant consequences for allegedly partaking in the storming of the church.

Dhillon said Lemon had a presumption of innocence, but his role as a journalist wasn't necessarily a "shield" for him being a potential party to a crime.

"Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility. He went into the facility, and then he began ‘committing journalism,’ as if that’s sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part of a criminal conspiracy," Dhillon said in an interview with Benny Johnson.

"It isn’t and so we’re getting our ducks in a row, putting the facts together, and this is a very serious matter," she continued. "Come next Sunday, nobody should think in the United States that they’re going to be able to get away with this. Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long, long time."

Lemon previously told Fox News Digital that he stands by his reporting and has faced online threats as a result.

"It’s notable that I’ve been cast as the face of a protest I was covering as a journalist — especially since I wasn’t the only reporter there. That framing is telling. What’s even more telling is the barrage of violent threats, along with homophobic and racist slurs, directed at me online by MAGA supporters and amplified by parts of the right-wing press," Lemon said in a statement.

"If this much time and energy is going to be spent manufacturing outrage, it would be far better used investigating the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good — the very issue that brought people into the streets in the first place," Lemon continued. "I stand by my reporting."

