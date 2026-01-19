Don Lemon put 'on notice' by DOJ for role in covering protest that stormed church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN host Don Lemon has been put "on notice" by the Justice Department after he joined anti-ICE agitators who stormed a church in Minneapolis during a service on Sunday.

Lemon, who has been posting independent journalism online since being fired by CNN, has been documenting the Minnesota chaos following the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good. He entered the church along with anti-ICE agitators and began filming, telling viewers that "the freedom to protest" is what the First Amendment is all about.

But Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, disagrees with Lemon.

"A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service. You are on notice," Dhillon wrote on X.

Dhillon also said she is in touch with Attorney General Pamela Bondi on the issue.

"We are all over it. We are investigating potential criminal violations of federal law," Dhillon wrote.

In an interview with Benny Johnson on Monday, Dhillon said Lemon's role as a journalist wasn't necessarily a "shield" for him being a potential party to a crime.

Lemon was fired by CNN in 2023 after 17 years at the network and now hosts an independent show.

"The Don Lemon Show" did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story, more to come…

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.