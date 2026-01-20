Don Lemon could be prosecuted for embedding with protesters at Minnesota church, legal analyst says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN host Don Lemon could face criminal charges for embedding with anti-ICE agitators who stormed a Minnesota church during a Sunday service, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett argued, saying journalism does not shield someone from liability when crimes are committed.

Lemon went viral Sunday for his reporting on the chaos that unfolded at Cities Church in St. Paul, telling viewers that "the freedom to protest" is what the First Amendment is all about. Protesters claimed a pastor inside was affiliated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"The right to protest, Sean, does not extend to private property and certainly not to churches, which are protected spaces by law," Jarrett told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on Monday.

"This mob that stormed the church, harassed and terrorized the congregation, they can and should be prosecuted for a variety of crimes. Trespass, disorderly conduct, disturbing a religious meeting, and importantly, violating the FACE Act."

Jarrett said Lemon could find himself "prosecuted as a willing participant" in the incident.

"He appears to have actually embedded himself with the mob, knowing full well that they intended to commit those crimes," he said. "Calling yourself a journalist, that's not a defense, and the First Amendment is not a shield from criminal charges."

Lemon stood by his reporting despite being put "on notice" by Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights.

"It’s notable that I’ve been cast as the face of a protest I was covering as a journalist — especially since I wasn’t the only reporter there. That framing is telling," Lemon told Fox News Digital in a statement. "What’s even more telling is the barrage of violent threats along with homophobic and racist slurs directed at me online by MAGA supporters and amplified by parts of the right-wing press."

"If this much time and energy is going to be spent manufacturing outrage, it would be far better used investigating the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good – the very issue that brought people into the streets in the first place," Lemon continued. "I stand by my reporting."

