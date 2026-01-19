Anti-ICE agitator who stormed Minnesota church service also harassed congregants at Pete Hegseth’s church

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the anti-ICE agitators who stormed into a Twin Cities church Sunday has also been accused of harassing congregants at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s church in Washington, D.C.

Anti-ICE agitators stormed Cities Church sanctuary on Sunday, causing chaos and insisting that one of the pastors is the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office. Protesters were heard shouting "ICE out" and "Justice for Renee Good" in the middle of services in front of shocked churchgoers. A man with the group was identified as William Kelly, who goes by "DaWokeFarmer" on TikTok, where he has over 66,000 followers, and regularly posts politically charged videos attacking ICE, President Donald Trump and members of his administration with profanity.

A member of Christ Church in Washington, D.C., who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that he immediately recognized Kelly as a part of a group that has been pestering worshipers on a routine basis.

"William Kelly is a regular outside our church, he screams incredibly vile and gross things at families, at children at people, he’s called my wife a c---, a whore and a Nazi breeder, all sorts of fun things," the Christ Church member told Fox News Digital.

CHRISTIAN LEADERS DEMAND JUSTICE AFTER ANTI-ICE AGITATORS STORM ST. PAUL CHURCH: 'UNSPEAKABLY EVIL'

The anonymous member said Kelly’s identity is well known among congregants after six months of "social media sleuthing."

Church members say the man was arrested by the United States Secret Service in December in a caught-on-camera ordeal that showed him berating a man as a "Nazi" and asking who he voted for. "DaWokeFarmer" said the Secret Service is "moving forward with disorderly conduct charges" against him in a recent video. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Members of the Christ Church, where Hegseth attends, say they want to worship in peace and believe the vulgar shouting is extremely inappropriate.

"It’s been a good education for my children to understand what type of people use these words," the anonymous Christ Church member said.

"He probably first showed up in September or October, he’s been off and on since then," they continued. "Since he was arrested by the Secret Service in early December, he’s been on a road trip, out and about."

ALINA HABBA SAYS DOJ WILL 'COME DOWN HARD' AFTER ANTI-ICE MOB DISRUPTS MINNESOTA CHURCH SERVICE

The Christ Church member said Metro PD has done a good job keeping congregants "physically safe" but have been unable to prosecute Kelly.

Christ Church associate pastor Joe Rigney has no doubt that the man who stormed the Minnesota church has also tormented churchgoers at services.

"We’ve had regular protests at our D.C. services for the last few months, a combination of paid, professional agitators, as well as people who just show up periodically. We became aware of William Kelly because through that, he was one of the regular protestors each week," Rigney told Fox News Digital.

"Kelly stood out because he was one of the more aggressive, angry, vile, profane protesters who would follow people to their car, yell at them, yell at children… profanity-laden attacks on normal church members," Rigney continued. "When we saw the video come out of Cities Church in St. Paul, our security team flagged it for me and said, ‘That’s the same guy.'"

Rigney, who doesn’t believe Kelly has confronted Hegseth directly, said he previously worked with his security team and law enforcement to determine the man’s identity.

Justin Overbaugh, the deputy under secretary of War for Intelligence and Security, also alleged the man storming Twin Cities church in Minnesota was Kelly.

"Ahhh I see DaWokeFarmer a.k.a William Scott Kelly, is harassing parishioners in MN. We’ve missed him outside @ChristKirkDC stalking us after service," Overbaugh wrote in response to footage posted on X.

"This has been going on for months," Overbaugh added. "While MPD provides security, they take no action when the mob uses bullhorns to disrupt services, which is in clear violation of the law."

DaWokeFarmer did not immediately respond to a TikTok direct message.

DOJ LAUNCHES CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATION AFTER MINNESOTA AGITATORS STORM CHURCH

The man's TikTok account also links to a GoFundMe page that identifies him as William Kelly.

"Road Trip!! Help me travel the Nation scolding the gestapo for their bad decisions! No rest for demons! Our goal is to encourage people to stand up for what's right across the nation! Stand up For Humanity," he wrote when asking for donations.

The account has raised over $40,000.

Protests against ICE have increased in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Good by an ICE agent. The Trump administration said Good was attempting to ram the agent with her vehicle when he opened fire.

The protesters allege that one of the church’s pastors — David Easterwood — also leads the local ICE field office overseeing the operations that have involved alleged violent tactics and illegal arrests.

Easterwood was in the church at the time of the protest. The Justice Department said it is investigating the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

On Monday, DaWokeFarmer addressed the ordeal on TikTok.

"Yesterday, I went into a church with [activist] Nekima Armstrong, and I protested these White supremacists. The pastor of the church is a f---ing ICE leader in the city. How can you be a f---ing pastor and be a f---ing agent? F--- ‘em, they wanna come after me? F--- ‘em," DaWokeFarmer said.

"How can they live so comfortably while the f---ing people from Somalia that are in this country legally, they have f---ing citizenship, can’t even go to their mosque and pray," he continued. "How do they deserve any f---ing different? F--- those f---ing Nazis. Come and get me, Pam Bondi, you f---ing traitorous b----."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.