DNC should be in 'panic mode' over donor exodus, former Democratic fundraiser says: 'Disastrous'

Daily Caller columnist Will Pierce, a former Biden supporter and Democratic campaign fundraiser, told "Fox & Friends" Friday that the DNC is facing a potential election disaster as prominent party donors declare their checkbooks are closed until the president is replaced on the 2024 ticket.

WILL PIERCE: I would be in a panic mode, because this is the thing – you know, as we're going into Q3, this is make or break when it comes to fundraising for political fundraising. And now that you have these donors that are leaving, where's this money coming from? If you're Democratic staff or the Democratic committee overall, how are you going to fund not only the top of the race, but your down ticket races? It's just a very disastrous thing. And right now, the Democratic Party, instead of stepping up and saying, 'Hey, what's good for the party and for the country,' they're looking to say, 'Oh, no, let's just have Biden serve.' It's a very ridiculous moment right now.

Hollywood showrunner Damon Lindelof is the latest Democratic megadonor calling on President Biden to step down, penning a piece in Deadline this week urging Democrats to "stop giving" money to a candidate that needs to drop out of the race.

"I’ve been asleep at the wheel and it’s time to wake the f--- up," Lindelof wrote.

High-powered Hollywood agent Ari Emaunel, another party megadonor, declared "We're in f--- city" following last week's CNN Presidential Debate.

"Well, I'm pissed off at the Founding Fathers. They had the start date of 35. They just didn't give us the end date," Emanuel told the Aspen Institute's Ideas Festival last Friday.

A recent Variety story cited several other Hollywood insiders who noted that major liberal donors have become disillusioned with the former president and want someone else at the top of the ticket.

"It’s just really hard to see how we keep supporting him. He needs to dig deep about whether he can in good conscience be our nominee," Hannah Linkenhoker, an adviser to several of these donors, told the outlet.

