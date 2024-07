Hollywood showrunner and longtime Democratic donor Damon Lindelof penned a piece in Deadline calling on President Biden to step down and urged Democrats to "stop giving" money to a candidate that needs to drop out of the race.

"My name is Damon Lindelof," he wrote. "I am a lifelong Democrat and I love my complicated, glorious country. I am not writing this anonymously because I’m asking others in positions of influence to do the same."

"I don’t know if what I have to say will matter, but I know what my eyes and my ears and my heart tell me," he added. "I’ve been asleep at the wheel and it’s time to wake the f--- up."

The TV writer and producer, who has been a significant contributor to Democrat campaigns including President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden, described last week's CNN Presidential Debate as "simply game changing" and argued money is what gives people the ability to create change and influence the decisions of those in power.

Biden has faced increasing scrutiny and some calls to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following his disastrous debate performance on June 27 against former President Donald Trump.

Biden, who at age 81 is the oldest president in the nation's history, is under strict scrutiny from politicians, editorial writers, political pundits and party donors over concerns about his cognitive ability and ability to serve as the country's commander-in-chief.

"When a country is not behaving how we want them to, we apply harsh economic sanctions. It’s a give and take — Short term hurt for long term healing," Lindelof wrote.

"When they text you asking for cash, text back that you’re not giving them a penny and you won’t change your mind until there’s change at the top of the ticket," he added. "And when Joe finally leaves the mound, I will stand and applaud. Because he truly pitched a great game."

When that happens, Lindelof said he would "double the size of the checks."

"God bless you for making it through this stream of conscientious consciousness … and God bless America," he concluded.