Democrat donors press campaign on Biden's health, stamina in private calls: report

The Biden campaign held a call with donors on Monday to assuage their concerns after President Biden's shaky debate performance, as critics of the president within the Democratic Party are calling for him to withdraw from the race entirely.

"It was a damage control call," one member of the meeting told Axios.

Biden's campaign has faced a flurry of questions and held multiple meetings with donors to project confidence and answer questions from donors in the days following the president's debate with former President Trump.

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

"I don't know what the pathway forward is, and I think they are trying to figure that out, too," an anonymous donor told Axios. "We all saw what we saw."

Some of Biden's top donors are reportedly breaking from the president, with Hollywood supporters reporting that the president's debate has made them anxious and disillusioned, according to Variety.

"It’s just really hard to see how we keep supporting him. He needs to dig deep about whether he can in good conscience be our nominee," Hannah Linkenhoker, an advisor to several donors, told the outlet.

POLLING GURU NATE SILVER GIVES DONALD TRUMP A 66% CHANCE OF WINNING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

A top campaign official held a phone call with Biden's top donors on Sunday and stated that if Biden were to drop out of the race, all his funds would go to Vice President Kamala Harris. Some of the donors went so far as to ask for refunds, according to NBC News.

