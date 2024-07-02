Expand / Collapse search
Democrat donors press campaign on Biden's health, stamina in private calls: report

The Biden campaign says funds would go to Vice President Harris if President Biden drops out

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Carville calls on Biden to step down after what 'everyone saw' at debate Video

Carville calls on Biden to step down after what 'everyone saw' at debate

Longtime Dem strategist James Carville argued that 72% of Americans don't want Biden as their president, and suggested that even if it will be a chaotic process, the Democratic Party needs to find a better candidate.

The Biden campaign held a call with donors on Monday to assuage their concerns after President Biden's shaky debate performance, as critics of the president within the Democratic Party are calling for him to withdraw from the race entirely. 

"It was a damage control call," one member of the meeting told Axios

Biden's campaign has faced a flurry of questions and held multiple meetings with donors to project confidence and answer questions from donors in the days following the president's debate with former President Trump.  

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

U.S. President Joe Biden

The Biden campaign held a call with donors on Monday to assuage their concerns after President Biden's shaky debate performance. (Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I don't know what the pathway forward is, and I think they are trying to figure that out, too," an anonymous donor told Axios. "We all saw what we saw."

Some of Biden's top donors are reportedly breaking from the president, with Hollywood supporters reporting that the president's debate has made them anxious and disillusioned, according to Variety. 

"It’s just really hard to see how we keep supporting him. He needs to dig deep about whether he can in good conscience be our nominee," Hannah Linkenhoker, an advisor to several donors, told the outlet.

POLLING GURU NATE SILVER GIVES DONALD TRUMP A 66% CHANCE OF WINNING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

President Biden speaks

A top campaign official held a phone call with President Biden's top donors on Sunday and stated that if Biden were to drop out of the race, all his funds would go to Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A top campaign official held a phone call with Biden's top donors on Sunday and stated that if Biden were to drop out of the race, all his funds would go to Vice President Kamala Harris. Some of the donors went so far as to ask for refunds, according to NBC News.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.