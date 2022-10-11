Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'

Ana Navarro fervently defended Kamala Harris on Tuesday's "The View," arguing Democrats hadn't shown enough support to the Vice President since she took office.

Navarro, a self-proclaimed Republican, attacked the GOP for portraying Harris as a "bumbling idiot."

"The narrative I reject, which Republicans are laser-focused on, is building the narrative that Kamala Harris is a bumbling idiot. She’s not. She is a brilliant woman who has broken glass ceilings and has great achievements," the co-host began.

Navarro said Democrats shouldn't have "let people criticize" Harris unfairly.

"I remember when Kamala was first named, after the vice president’s ticket. There were all of these people who said ‘we got your back, we've got your back.' I don’t know where those people have been because we have let people criticize the way she laughs, the way she dresses, takes the things she says out of context," Navarro bemoaned.

The talk show host defended the VP for saying that hurricane relief should be based on "equity," in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

"When she says that low income and people of color need to be prioritized and that we don’t start from the same level when it comes to hurricanes, she’s right!" Navarro argued.

Harris' comments were heavily criticized on social media but defended by fact-checkers who said she was speaking in general about climate change.

Co-host Sunny Hostin cut in to complain that Harris's comments had been deemed racist, after she defended her own racial comments on Monday's show.

Navarro rallied for Democrats to bring back the old Kamala Harris, who rose to national prominence as a Democratic Party star during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings.

"I want to see the self-confident dynamo who questioned Brett Kavanaugh in Senate hearings. I want to see that woman back. The White House needs to have her back. Democrats need to have her back," she declared.

The crisis at the southern border also inspired Navarro to defend Harris' leadership.

"Frankly you know what she should do on immigration? She should call their bluff, she should call a summit and invite DeSantis, and invite Abbott, invite the governors and say, ‘Ok, offer solutions and let’s work together,'" she suggested.

Navarro has been mocked in the past for calling the President and Vice President, "Uncle Joe" and "Auntie Kamala."

Last week, she cheered Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asking for Hurricane Ian aid from "Daddy Biden."