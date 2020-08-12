CNN's Ana Navarro mocked for gushing over 'Uncle Joe' 'Auntie Kamala' presidency

CNN commentator Ana Navarro appeared gitty over Joe Biden's announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

Navarro, CNN's so-called "Republican strategist," has been outspoken with her support for the Democratic candidate and has opposed President Trump since 2016.

However, with the debut of the Biden-Harris ticket, Navarro took to Twitter about how she can rest easy knowing the two of them might be in the White House.

"My poodle and I are going to bed happy knowing that when Uncle Joe becomes President, Auntie Kamala will be there in case bad crap happens," Navarro tweeted on Tuesday along with a picture of herself and her dog.

Critics mocked the CNN pundit for what they suggest is her over-the-top glee for the Democratic ticket.

"The level of cringe on this website is becoming out of control," The Hill's Saagar Enjeti reacted.

"Ana Navarro really wants the crown in the 2020 Trump Derangement/Devotion Syndrome tournament," Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi wrote.

"I will never understand people who think about government this way," National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis tweeted.

"If you think of politicians as your kindly relatives, you're doing life wrong," Ben Shapiro said.

Last week, Navarro hosted a virtual campaign event on behalf of Joe Biden in hopes of boosting voter turnout among Latinos in November.

The number of CNN's pro-Trump pundits dwindled during his presidency. Conservatives such as Jeffrey Lord and Steve Cortes are no longer with the network that now relies largely on so-called never-Trump pundits, such as Navarro.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.