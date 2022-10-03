Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'

"The View" host Ana Navarro harshly invoked former president Donald Trump's late ex-wife while discussing his incendiary remarks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Elaine Chao on Monday, saying Ivana Trump was "buried in his golf course."

"Obviously what he's trying to do here is say that those of us who are Americans born somewhere else are not as American, are not at the same level of American," Navarro said. "Let me remind him that he's married two women, one was born in Slovenia, the other one was born in Czechoslovakia, one of them is now buried in his golf course."

Navarro asked if Trump married women who "didn't love America" and said that his comments about Chao – Trump's former transportation secretary – were "racist."

"This is on brand for Donald Trump, he was a racist before being president, he was a racist as president, and he's going to be a racist until the day he dies," Navarro said, with Trump's former aide Alyssa Farah Griffin sitting feet away.

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that McConnell has a "death wish" and that he "must immediately seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!"

Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, died in July, and is buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

The hosts also discussed Sen. Rick Scott's, R-Fla., response to a question about Trump's comments during CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. He said that racism was "never, ever OK." Farah Griffin said Trump's comments were "blatantly racist" and said it should be easy for Republicans like Scott to "just say that."

"This is not right. We are better than this as country. We should not have a racist in office, and we need to take the temperature down and recognize, you know, maybe if you supported him, it’s OK. It’s never too late to come around," Farah Griffin continued.

Trump went after McConnell in August and said he was a "broken down hack politican."

"Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate," Trump wrote on Truth Social.