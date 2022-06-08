Kayleigh McEnany calls out Harris for failing to condemn threats against Kavanaugh: 'Where is the media?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany tore into Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after she ignored the assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Harris spoke Wednesday at the Summit of the Americas in California, where she doubled down on the "root causes" explanation for the ongoing and historic migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border. At no time during the day did she acknowledge the attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh. despite having several opportunities to engage with the press.

In an interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime," McEnany blamed reporters for letting Harris off without addressing the incident, telling host Jesse Watters that she recalls the same press demanding repeated condemnations from former President Trump following acts of violence during her time as White House press secretary.

"There would be a steady drum beat for hearing a full-throttle long extended condemnation from the lips of the president. They loved, though, to play this game when I was there," she recalled. "They asked for us to condemn every form of violence ever to occur at any given moment at any place on planet Earth in the moment. It was never enough to say the president condemned that yesterday. Let me read you what he said. No, they wanted it in the moment. It was a shell game where it was never enough and you were constantly chasing your own tail running in a circle."

"Where is the media now?" she asked. "They are trying their best to ignore the story."

"There is no drum beat for extended condemnations from the vice president or the president," McEnany continued. "You get this statement from the deputy press secretary and the press secretary and oh, they – let’s move on. Never mind they encouraged this from the podium, the showing up at the Supreme Court justice’s home which, as you said, is illegal."

Watters noted that Harris' silence comes after she rushed to throw her support behind now-disgraced actor Jussie Smollett when he claimed to be a victim of a hate crime that he in fact perpetrated against himself.

"It didn't take Kamala any time at all to come out and condemn the attack on Jussie Smollett, who is not a Supreme Court justice," he said. "Oh, and also, that wasn't a real attack."

The suspect in the Kavanaugh threat, identified as Nicholas John Roske, was arrested Wednesday morning and later admitted his intent to kill the justice and himself, according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint. He was found with a gun, knife, and pepper spray, and is being charged with attempting to murder a United States Supreme Court justice.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Wednesday that "President Biden condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms, and is grateful to law enforcement for quickly taking him into custody." Harris' office has not yet issued a statement on the incident.