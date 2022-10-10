'The View' host Sunny Hostin fumes over being called racist on social media

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin rejected being called a racist on social media during Monday's episode because she called out "racism" and said it was being "used as a political wedge issue."

During a discussion about Sen. Tommy Tuberville's, R-Ala., remarks at a Trump rally in Nevada, he said Democrats were "pro-crime" and that "they want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that."

"Yeah those reparations are still owed, and so to sort of try to subvert the conversation and bastardize the conversation and call people racist because you call out racism is something that I get to experience every single day on social media, thank you very much. I am somehow a race baiter and a racist because I call it like I see it, and I think it’s being used as a political wedge issue now. Everything is racist. Everything is racist, especially if you call it out," Hostin said.

Hostin also said people "call you a racist" as soon as the topic of reparations is discussed.

"People need to start just looking up what the definition of racism is. It’s really a power dynamic. It’s not just about the color of your skin, and I think when you talk about those who committed crimes that owe reparations, those are the people who committed the atrocities of slavery, who stole land, who killed indigenous people. Today is indigenous people’s day," Hostin said.

Hostin recently called former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley a "chameleon" for not going by her real name. Hostin, whose real name is Asunción, said Americans "can’t pronounce Asunción because of the under-education in our country."

She has also been criticized for going after Black Republicans and saying they were an "oxymoron."

"I feel like it's an oxymoron, a Black Republican," Hostin said, adding that she doesn't understand Latino or Black Republicans.

Ben Carson, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary, reacted to the Hostin's claim and told Fox News Digital in May that "the impudent behavior to tell others how they should think, feel, and live is a relic of Jim Crow and disgusting."

"Conservative ideals like faith, liberty, community, and life transcend race, sex, and religion. More Americans are coming to that realization and that is why the left is so scared," he continued.

Hostin has also attacked Latino Republicans for "voting against their self-interest."

"That's what's so interesting to me, that there are so many Latinos that vote Republican because they vote against their own self-interest. If you really are interested in these types of issues, then you're a Democrat," she said in September.