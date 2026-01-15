DHS slams New York Times' 'despicably misleading' headline after ICE shooting of violent illegal immigrant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took aim at The New York Times' coverage of a Minneapolis shooting involving an illegal immigrant attacking a federal officer.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a Venezuelan national in the leg after the suspect allegedly attacked the officer with a shovel as part of an ambush.

But the Times' breaking news omitted the migrant's actions that led to the shooting.

"Breaking News: A federal agent shot an immigrant in the leg in Minneapolis, federal officials said, one week after an ICE officer killed Renee Good in the city," the Times posted on X.

Additionally, the Times' headline read "Federal Agent Shoots Immigrant in Minneapolis, Homeland Security Says," telling readers beneath it that the shooting "comes a week after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in the city."

"This despicably misleading headline is exactly why the American people have completely lost faith in the mainstream media," DHS reacted on X. "This journalist knows the facts, was given the truth, and adamantly REFUSES to report it."

DHS went on to lay out "the facts," saying that "federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022."

"In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car," DHS said. "The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer."

The statement continued, "While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody."

The Times responded to DHS, saying on X, "Our reporting on this and other ICE shootings reflects what we can independently verify at the time of publication. We publish statements provided by government agencies and officials, but only report these details as facts once we’ve been able to independently verify the claims."

A spokesperson for The New York Times declined to further comment.