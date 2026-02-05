DHS lashes out at NY Times after report claiming pregnant women in Minneapolis 'hiding from ICE'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said The New York Times "should be embarrassed" after publishing a video report Wednesday titled "Pregnant Women in Minneapolis Hiding From ICE Face Impossible Choice," which alleged ICE has been targeting hospitals for deportation operations.

DHS posted a statement on its X account rebuking the outlet's claim that federal immigration officers are targeting healthcare centers in Minneapolis.

"The @nytimes should be embarrassed with this attempt to smear DHS law enforcement," the department wrote. "ICE does not conduct enforcement at hospitals — period. We would only go into a hospital if there were an active danger to public safety. If anyone is impeding Minnesotans from making appointments or picking up prescriptions, its violent agitators who are blocking roadways."

NY POST, WSJ, NY TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST ALIGN AGAINST TRUMP ADMIN OVER ICE OPERATION IN MINNEAPOLIS

"Furthermore, pregnancy in ICE detention is exceedingly rare — making up 0.133% of all illegal aliens in custody. Pregnant women receive regular prenatal visits, mental health services, nutritional support, and accommodations aligned with community standards of care. This is the best healthcare many of these individuals have received in their entire lives," the statement concluded.

In response to the DHS's post, the Times' public relations account on X responded with the following statement: "The Times's video accurately documents expectant mothers who say they are skipping medical care because of aggressive D.H.S. activity at medical centers. The report also notes that the agency did not address specific questions about its policy on the detention of pregnant women."

"Viewers can see for themselves what the D.H.S. is denying:" the outlet added, including a link to its report.

The Times' Wednesday report followed a Minnesota midwife named Fernanda, who, the outlet said, volunteers on her days off "to reach pregnant women hiding from ICE" by delivering food, clothes and other necessities.

One pregnant undocumented woman assisted by Fernanda was identified as Ana, a single mother of two, who the Times said "asked not to be identified" due to "fear of being targeted" for deportation.

The outlet said healthcare providers across Minneapolis have reported ICE present in at least 11 different medical centers in the past month, pointing to a Jan. 21 video allegedly showing federal agents "pinning down and detaining two people outside the Whittier Clinic in South Minneapolis."

MEDIA RUNS WILD WITH ‘EGREGIOUS LIE’ ICE TARGETED 5-YEAR-OLD IN MINNESOTA, DHS SAYS CHILD WAS ABANDONED

"After seeing agents near her clinic in early January, Ana switched to virtual appointments in her last weeks of pregnancy," the Times' reported.

"My biggest worry: We are going to miss something, that there’s going to be babies that are going to be too small, moms with diabetes. I fear that moms will develop high blood pressure and end up with seizures," Ana told the outlet.

Despite a 2021 policy exempting pregnant, postpartum, and nursing mothers from being detained outside "exceptional circumstances," the Times said it confirmed "at least two cases of pregnant women being detained by the Trump administration since November."

"The Department of Homeland Security told The Times that, quote, ‘pregnancy in ICE detention is exceedingly rare,’ but did not address the 2021 policy. In reference to the two cases, D.H.S. claimed that both women entered the U.S. illegally and stated that pending asylum cases do not confer legal status," the outlet reported.

ICE REJECTS ‘FALSE NARRATIVE’ ABOUT FAMILY SEPARATION, ASSERTS MINNESOTA CHURCH RIOTERS WERE NOT PEACEFUL

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.