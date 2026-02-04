Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says immigration crackdown needs 'softer touch' with 'tough' stance after deadly Minneapolis shootings

President pulled 700 federal agents from Twin Cities following fatal shootings and continued unrest

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump says 'softer touch' needed on ICE enforcement in Minnesota Video

Trump says 'softer touch' needed on ICE enforcement in Minnesota

President Donald Trump discusses federal immigration enforcement in a wide-ranging NBC News interview Wednesday.

President Donald Trump told NBC News on Wednesday he was the one who made the decision to pull hundreds of federal law enforcement agents from Minneapolis following the fatal shootings of two city residents last month, noting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could "use a little bit of a softer touch."

White House border czar Tom Homan announced earlier Wednesday 700 federal agents would be departing the Twin Cities, with the end goal of a "complete drawdown."

In an interview with "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Llamas in the Oval Office, Trump clarified he did not "want" to pull officers from the blue state, but described a trade-off for illegal immigrant prisoners.

"It didn't come from me because I just wanted to do it," Trump said. "We are waiting for them to release prisoners, give us the murderers that they're holding, and all of the bad people … We allowed in our country, I say 25 million people, with an open border policy for four years under Biden and that group, the auto-pen group, I call them. We allowed [them] to come into our country, people the likes of which no country would accept, and we're getting them out."

Donald Trump speaking at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

President Donald Trump said he was behind the decision to pull hundreds of federal agents from Minneapolis amid anti-ICE protests. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

DEPUTY AG DETAILS 'MASSIVE UNDERGROUND FRAUD NETWORK' ALLEGEDLY BEHIND MINNEAPOLIS ANTI-ICE PUSH

The president supported the decision by noting crime is down in Minnesota, crediting his administration for deporting numerous illegal immigrants.

"Crime in all cities is down," he said. "And you know why it's down? It's down because of us. It's down in Chicago by 25%, despite the fact that we are always dealing with these people, and they happen to be Democrats, that don't know anything about crime prevention."

Trump's comments come amid ongoing anti-immigration enforcement riots, spurred by the fatal shootings of Minneapolis residents Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

Individual lies on ground while being arrested by federal agents in Minneapolis

A person is detained by federal agents in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

TRUMP VOWS NOT TO HELP BLUE CITIES WITH RIOTS, INSTRUCTS ICE AND BORDER PATROL TO PROTECT FEDERAL PROPERTY

When asked by Llamas what was learned through the immigration crackdown, Trump suggested his administration could take a more gentle approach.

"I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch, but you still have to be tough," the president said. "We're dealing with really hard criminals. But look … I've called the governor [Tim Walz], I called the mayor [Jacob Frey], spoke to [them], had great conversations with them. And then I see them ranting and raving out there, literally as though a call wasn't made."

The White House declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Images of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good displayed during a forum held by Democratic lawmakers

Images of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good are displayed during a forum held by Democratic lawmakers on use of force by Department of Homeland Security agents, Tuesday, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Walz and Frey have continued to accuse the administration of violating citizens' constitutional rights by targeting minorities, conducting warrantless searches and weaponizing the Department of Justice, demanding ICE leave the blue state.

State and local leaders nationwide have joined in solidarity, requesting federal law enforcement also cease immigration enforcement operations in their jurisdictions.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

