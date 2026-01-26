NY Post, WSJ, NY Times and Washington Post align against Trump admin over ICE operation in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major newspaper editorial boards all appeared to be in agreement following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, calling out the Trump administration's response and demanding de-escalation.

The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post all rebuked the Trump administration's handling of federal immigration enforcement agents’ presence in Minneapolis, as well as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem's response to the shooting.

"It’s time to de-escalate in Minneapolis, Mr. President," the New York Post wrote. "Not because you’re wrong to enforce immigration law, nor to go after fraudsters who’ve stolen billions in federal funds — but because these enforcement tactics won’t turn the tide, instead they are backfiring."

The New York Post called for an impartial investigation into the shooting and condemned the administration's rhetoric.

"The hasty and misleading rhetoric coming out of the administration needs to stop: Any reasonable person who has watched the videos clearly knows by now that Pretti was not ‘waving his gun around.’ And while Pretti was horribly misguided, there is no evidence he was a ‘terrorist’ intent on a ‘massacre’ of law enforcement. Noem should also take a break from her self-promoting and combative TV hits," the editorial board continued.

The Wall Street Journal urged the administration to pause enforcement in the Twin Cities.

"Whether he likes it or not, most of the burden now lies with Mr. Trump as the President who controls ICE. He would be wise to pause ICE enforcement in the Twin Cities to ease tensions and consider a less provocative strategy. Yes, many on the left would conclude that their civil disobedience has paid off. But Mr. Trump can still pursue enforcement with a smaller force and a strategy aimed at criminals, not at hotel maids and gardeners," the Journal's editorial board wrote.

The Journal also condemned rhetoric coming from members of the administration.

"Mr. Trump and his advisers could also help themselves, and the country, by explaining what they are trying to do and sounding conciliatory. Ms. Noem and Mr. Miller aren't credible spokesmen. Their social-media and cable-TV strategy is to own the libs, rather than to persuade Americans," the editorial board wrote.

The Journal additionally called out leadership in Minnesota — including Gov. Tim Walz — for their rhetoric and argued that it did not help lower the temperature.

The New York Times wrote, "The administration is urging Americans to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears. Ms. Noem and Mr. Bovino are lying in defiance of obvious truths. They are lying in the manner of authoritarian regimes that require people to accept lies as a demonstration of power."

The Times called for the administration to turn down the temperature, in addition to urging those protesting to remain peaceful.

"It is premature to reach conclusions about what exactly happened on that Minneapolis street. The Trump administration should not have done so, and we will not do so. What is clear, however, is that the federal government needs to re-establish public faith in the agencies and officers who are carrying out Mr. Trump's crackdown on immigration. If the administration is allowed to act with impunity and avoid even the most basic accountability, the result will be more violence," the editors wrote.

The Washington Post demanded Congress act to establish oversight of ICE, including requiring agents to wear body cameras.

"Most Americans want a secure border, and they think violent criminals should be deported. That’s a large part of why Trump returned to the White House," the Post editorial board wrote. "The overreach of the past year, however, could consume his presidency and lead to more tragedy. If Trump won’t change course on his own, can Republicans in Congress save him from himself?"

Pretti, a Minneapolis nurse who was carrying a licensed handgun while protesting a federal immigration enforcement operation , was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Saturday.

The shooting of Pretti followed the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month, which sparked widespread protests across the city.