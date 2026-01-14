Only 1 in 5 Americans support US effort to acquire Greenland, poll finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new poll found that only one in five American adults approve of the Trump administration's efforts to acquire Greenland.

Just 17% of those surveyed in the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this week said they were in favor of U.S. actions to take over the Danish territory. The survey showed 40% of Republicans said they approved of U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland, compared to 2% of Democrats.

Both sides were in closer agreement in their opposition to using U.S. military force to seize Greenland. A total of 71% of adults said it would not be a good idea for the U.S. to do so, including 60% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats.

HOUSE SPEAKER JOHNSON: ‘NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND’ FOR TRUMP'S GREENLAND ACQUISITION PLANS AMID MILITARY SPECULATION

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that 66% of American adults believe U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland could hurt relations with NATO and European countries.

The poll of 1,217 adults was conducted online from Jan. 12–13, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points for all adults, according to Reuters.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday that, "The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security."

TRUMP'S GREENLAND PUSH ESCALATES AS GOP LAWMAKER MOVES TO MAKE IT AMERICA'S 51ST STATE

"It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it," Trump continued.

"NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES," he added.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt are meeting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Greenland's prime minister declared that, "we choose Denmark," if it had to decide between remaining a Danish territory or becoming part of the United States.