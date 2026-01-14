Expand / Collapse search
Only 1 in 5 Americans support US effort to acquire Greenland, poll finds

Only 17% approve of acquisition efforts while 71% oppose using military force, new poll shows

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Trump warns Greenland's defiance a 'major problem' ahead of meeting Video

Trump warns Greenland's defiance a 'major problem' ahead of meeting

Drew Horn, CEO of GreenMet, discusses President Trump’s warning to Greenland leaders, U.S. security guarantees, NATO’s role and why Arctic investment and critical minerals are now a geopolitical flashpoint.

A new poll found that only one in five American adults approve of the Trump administration's efforts to acquire Greenland

Just 17% of those surveyed in the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this week said they were in favor of U.S. actions to take over the Danish territory. The survey showed 40% of Republicans said they approved of U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland, compared to 2% of Democrats. 

Both sides were in closer agreement in their opposition to using U.S. military force to seize Greenland. A total of 71% of adults said it would not be a good idea for the U.S. to do so, including 60% of Republicans and 89% of Democrats. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

HOUSE SPEAKER JOHNSON: ‘NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND’ FOR TRUMP'S GREENLAND ACQUISITION PLANS AMID MILITARY SPECULATION

Split image of people walking in Nuuk, Greenland, and President Donald Trump waving his hand

People walk in downtown Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. On the right is President Donald Trump. (Evgeniy Maloletka/Evan Vucci/AP)

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that 66% of American adults believe U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland could hurt relations with NATO and European countries. 

The poll of 1,217 adults was conducted online from Jan. 12–13, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points for all adults, according to Reuters. 

President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday that, "The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security."

TRUMP'S GREENLAND PUSH ESCALATES AS GOP LAWMAKER MOVES TO MAKE IT AMERICA'S 51ST STATE

A fisherman carries a bucket onto a boat in Greenland

A fisherman carries a bucket onto his boat in the harbor of Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

"It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it," Trump continued. 

"NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES," he added.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt are meeting Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Wednesday morning.

Danish troops in Greenland

Danish troops practice looking for potential threats during a military drill in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

On Tuesday, Greenland's prime minister declared that, "we choose Denmark," if it had to decide between remaining a Danish territory or becoming part of the United States. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

