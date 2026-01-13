Expand / Collapse search
Greenland

Greenland's prime minister says 'we choose Denmark' over the US

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen to visit White House on Wednesday, source tells Fox News

Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Ret. Gen. Philip Breedlove assesses President Donald Trump’s push for U.S. control of Greenland on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Greenland's prime minister declared Tuesday that, "we choose Denmark," if it had to decide between remaining a Danish territory or becoming part of the United States, a report said. 

Jens-Frederik Nielsen made the remark while appearing alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a joint press conference in Copenhagen, according to Reuters. 

"We face a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the U.S. and Denmark here and now then we choose Denmark," Nielsen reportedly said. "We stand united in the Kingdom of Denmark." 

The comment comes as Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt are set to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday at the White House, Reuters reported.

TRUMP SAYS GREENLAND'S DEFENSE IS ‘TWO DOG SLEDS’ AS HE PUSHES FOR US ACQUISITION OF TERRITORY

Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Mette Frederiksen at press conference

Chairman of the Naalakkersuisut, Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, left, and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen give a statement on the current situation at a press conference in the Hall of Mirrors at the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters)

"Our reason for seeking the meeting we have now been given was to move this whole discussion, which has not become less tense since we last met, into a meeting room where we can look each other in the eye and talk about these things," Rasmussen said. 

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News that Rasmussen will be visiting the White House. 

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the U.S. must acquire Greenland — not lease it — arguing the Arctic territory lacks defenses and warning that Russia or China would move in if Washington does not act, a move he said is critical to U.S. and NATO security.

EUROPEAN ALLIES WORKING ON PLAN IF US ACTS ON ACQUIRING GREENLAND: REPORT

Danish troops in Greenland

Danish troops practice looking for potential threats during a military drill in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump was asked about Greenland and whether the U.S. had made an offer to acquire the territory from Denmark. 

"I haven’t done that. Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over," he said. "Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds."

The president was also clear that his administration is not talking about leasing Greenland short term, but only about acquiring the Danish territory. 

Greenland's landscape and fishing boats

President Trump has heightened his rhetoric surrounding the U.S. acquiring control of Greenland. (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If we don’t do it, Russia or China will, and that’s not going to happen when I'm president," Trump said. 

