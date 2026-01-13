Greenland's prime minister says 'we choose Denmark' over the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greenland's prime minister declared Tuesday that, "we choose Denmark," if it had to decide between remaining a Danish territory or becoming part of the United States, a report said.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen made the remark while appearing alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a joint press conference in Copenhagen, according to Reuters.

"We face a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the U.S. and Denmark here and now then we choose Denmark," Nielsen reportedly said. "We stand united in the Kingdom of Denmark."

The comment comes as Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he and his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt are set to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday at the White House, Reuters reported.

"Our reason for seeking the meeting we have now been given was to move this whole discussion, which has not become less tense since we last met, into a meeting room where we can look each other in the eye and talk about these things," Rasmussen said.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News that Rasmussen will be visiting the White House.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the U.S. must acquire Greenland — not lease it — arguing the Arctic territory lacks defenses and warning that Russia or China would move in if Washington does not act, a move he said is critical to U.S. and NATO security.

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump was asked about Greenland and whether the U.S. had made an offer to acquire the territory from Denmark.

"I haven’t done that. Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over," he said. "Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds."

The president was also clear that his administration is not talking about leasing Greenland short term, but only about acquiring the Danish territory.

"If we don’t do it, Russia or China will, and that’s not going to happen when I'm president," Trump said.

