Johnson: 'No boots on the ground' for Trump's Greenland acquisition plans amid military speculation

House Speaker says there's no declaration of war pending as Trump pursues Arctic territory for national security

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
There’s nothing the US ‘can’t do’ in push to control Greenland, says retired general Video

There’s nothing the US ‘can’t do’ in push to control Greenland, says retired general

Ret. Gen. Philip Breedlove assesses President Donald Trump’s push for U.S. control of Greenland on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pushed back on the idea that the U.S. would intervene militarily in Greenland, saying he does not anticipate war or U.S. troops being deployed there.

Johnson told The Hill there is no declaration of war pending for Greenland and said he does not expect any boots on the ground.

"We’ve been very clear. I mean, the Article 1 branch is clear. There’s no declaration of war pending for Greenland," Johnson said. "It’s just not a thing. I don’t anticipate any boots on the ground anywhere, anytime soon."

Johnson echoed the foreign policy objectives of President Trump, noting the administration views Greenland as strategically important to U.S. interests.

STEPHEN MILLER DISMISSES THE IDEA DENMARK WOULD FIGHT FOR GREENLAND, CLAIMS IT SHOULD BE PART OF THE US

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson attends a news conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Juliette Pavy/Bloomberg;Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Look, there are negotiations. There is interest in Greenland. For U.S. interests, America’s first interest," Johnson said.

"It has to do with national security and critical minerals and many other reasons. And we’ve long acknowledged that," he added.

Trump has made acquiring Greenland a key strategic and national security objective, warning last week that if the United States does not acquire the territory, superpowers Russia or China could move in.

He said Sunday the U.S. must acquire Greenland — not lease it — arguing the Arctic territory lacks adequate defenses and warning that Russia or China would move in if Washington does not act, a move he said is critical to U.S. and NATO security.

Greenland has rejected Trump’s repeated advances, and on Tuesday the island’s prime minister said the country would prefer to remain part of Denmark rather than become a U.S. territory.

"We face a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the U.S. and Denmark here and now then we choose Denmark," Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said while appearing alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a joint press conference in Copenhagen.

TRUMP ADMIN REPORTEDLY CONSIDERS PAYING EACH GREENLAND RESIDENT UP TO $100K AMID US TAKEOVER TALKS

Sea ice forms a solid layer across a coastal harbor in a remote Arctic town.

Trump has made acquiring Greenland a key strategic and national security objective, warning last week that if the United States does not acquire the territory, superpowers Russia or China could move in. (Joe Raedle/Getty)

"We stand united in the Kingdom of Denmark."

Johnson’s comments come as bipartisan lawmakers move to restrict any unauthorized U.S. military action against NATO allies amid growing debate over Trump’s remarks about Greenland.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., is leading legislation that would block funding for military action taken without congressional approval, arguing the effort is aimed at preventing U.S. intervention against allied nations.

"This isn’t just about Greenland. This is about our security," Keating said.

The push follows Trump’s statement Friday that the U.S. would act on Greenland "whether they like it or not," raising alarm among European leaders over a potential violation of NATO’s collective defense commitments.

Danish troops in Greenland

Danish troops practice looking for potential threats during a military drill in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on Sept. 17, 2025.  (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

The developments also come as Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, are expected to meet Wednesday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance at the White House, according to Reuters.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Landon Mion, as well as Reuters contributed to this report.

