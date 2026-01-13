Johnson: 'No boots on the ground' for Trump's Greenland acquisition plans amid military speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pushed back on the idea that the U.S. would intervene militarily in Greenland, saying he does not anticipate war or U.S. troops being deployed there.

Johnson told The Hill there is no declaration of war pending for Greenland and said he does not expect any boots on the ground.

"We’ve been very clear. I mean, the Article 1 branch is clear. There’s no declaration of war pending for Greenland," Johnson said. "It’s just not a thing. I don’t anticipate any boots on the ground anywhere, anytime soon."

Johnson echoed the foreign policy objectives of President Trump, noting the administration views Greenland as strategically important to U.S. interests.

"Look, there are negotiations. There is interest in Greenland. For U.S. interests, America’s first interest," Johnson said.

"It has to do with national security and critical minerals and many other reasons. And we’ve long acknowledged that," he added.

Trump has made acquiring Greenland a key strategic and national security objective, warning last week that if the United States does not acquire the territory, superpowers Russia or China could move in.

He said Sunday the U.S. must acquire Greenland — not lease it — arguing the Arctic territory lacks adequate defenses and warning that Russia or China would move in if Washington does not act, a move he said is critical to U.S. and NATO security.

Greenland has rejected Trump’s repeated advances, and on Tuesday the island’s prime minister said the country would prefer to remain part of Denmark rather than become a U.S. territory.

"We face a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the U.S. and Denmark here and now then we choose Denmark," Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said while appearing alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a joint press conference in Copenhagen.

"We stand united in the Kingdom of Denmark."

Johnson’s comments come as bipartisan lawmakers move to restrict any unauthorized U.S. military action against NATO allies amid growing debate over Trump’s remarks about Greenland.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., is leading legislation that would block funding for military action taken without congressional approval, arguing the effort is aimed at preventing U.S. intervention against allied nations.

"This isn’t just about Greenland. This is about our security," Keating said.

The push follows Trump’s statement Friday that the U.S. would act on Greenland "whether they like it or not," raising alarm among European leaders over a potential violation of NATO’s collective defense commitments.

The developments also come as Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, are expected to meet Wednesday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance at the White House, according to Reuters.

