'Golden Dome' missile shield to be tested by Trump in key American territory

President Donald Trump's "Golden Dome," a cutting-edge missile defense system meant to intercept threats targeting the American homeland, will make its debut in Guam, Del. James Moylan told Fox News Digital.

"We’re having an army battalion come on over there because we’re getting the Golden Dome," Moylan, R-Guam, said. "This is where the president wants to see it work. This is where it's starting — on Guam."

Moylan explained that the island is no stranger to fielding cutting-edge American defense technology.

"We’re the furthest west," Moylan said, referring to the U.S. territory’s position in the Pacific, roughly halfway between Japan and Australia. "We have several nuclear cells there as well. We have a lot of things going on."

Moylan did not say when he expected testing for the dome to begin. The White House also did not provide a timeline when asked Tuesday.

"President Trump’s Golden Dome will utilize next-generation technology to defend Americans against the evolving threat landscape," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in response to a Fox Digital inquiry.

Moylan’s description of the dome’s development comes as President Donald Trump has asked lawmakers to ramp up defense spending to $1.5 trillion in 2027 — a $500 billion increase over current levels.

Congress secured nearly $25 billion in funding for the Golden Dome last year in Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a tax and border security package. But with Trump now making additional requests, Republicans like Moylan believe advancing the nation’s missile defense system is one of the many projects that justify a higher price tag.

The Golden Dome aims to build on similar technology implemented in Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system — an integral piece of Israel’s arsenal that intercepts rockets and other projectiles midair.

Trump and other administration officials have described the American design as a scaled-up version of the Iron Dome that will help safeguard against increasingly advanced threats.

"The Department [of War] has developed a draft architecture and implementation plan for a Golden Dome system. [It] will include space-based interceptors and sensors," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a May press release.

"The Golden Dome will progressively protect our nation from aerial attacks from any foe. Golden Dome will be fielded in phases, prioritizing defense where the threat is greatest," Hegseth wrote.

According to the Department of War, the system is geared to help defend against ballistic, hypertonic, and cruise missiles.

Moylan said Guam was always going to be an important location for the dome.

"Guam has always been a strategic location since Spanish [rule], and we continue to be. We had World War II; now we have the [Chinese Communist Party] trying to get Taiwan. It’s the hottest area there right now, and that’s why we’re built up there," Moylan said.

He acknowledged that the United States has key allies, such as Australia, Japan and the Philippines, which also occupy the area.

"But they’re not the United States," Moylan added.

"That's why the defense budget is so important to get this going. And so, we're protecting the homeland, protecting the people of Guam and all our allies as well. We can stop [threats] right there," Moylan said.

The Department of War did not immediately respond to a request for comment.